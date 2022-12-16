Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Orange County arrested
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Orange County has been arrested in Brevard County, according to the sheriff’s office. Orange County deputies announced the arrest of Jonathan Self, 38, on Monday. Records show Self was booked into the Brevard County lock-up on Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.
Police arrest ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Melbourne woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne arrested the person of interest in a young woman’s shooting death in Brevard County. According to Melbourne police, officers were called to Colbert Circle just before 8 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old woman identified as Sha’dayla...
Altamonte Springs man accused of violently kidnapping sister, nephew, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Altamonte Springs man was arrested Saturday after violently kidnapping his sister and her 6-year-old son back in November, according to police. Police said that 22-year-old Romello Smith was being visited by his sister on Nov. 16 around 1:30 a.m. at his apartment. [TRENDING: It’s...
Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
Police: Woman, 23, fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police said a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting. First responders said they provided life-saving efforts to...
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Fla. teen allegedly stabbed mother because she was 'on his case' about cleaning room
COCOA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old suspect stands accused of beating and trying to fatally stab his mother. According to a news release from the Cocoa Police Department, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, detectives learned about a missing juvenile who ran off with her 17-year-old boyfriend after he allegedly tried to kill the victim at a home on Japonica Lane.
Missing 75-year-old Orlando man found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 75-year-old man has been found safe, according to police. Orlando police tweeted Tuesday morning that Quash Thompson had been located. No other details have been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Orlando police announced Monday that they are searching for a missing man suffering from dementia.
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in serious condition after being shot in Orange County, deputies said. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 13000 block of Bayview Isle Drive on Sunday at 3:23 a.m. in reference to a shooting. [TRENDING: ‘Toby did...
Deputies seeking information in Volusia county gas station robbery
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a robbery at a gas station near Ormond Beach on Monday night. Investigators said that just before 10 p.m., a masked man armed with a handgun entered the Chevron station at 1716 Ocean Shore Boulevard and demanded cash. >>>...
Hearing set for woman accused of voter fraud in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of voter fraud in Orange County appeared in court Tuesday. Michelle Stribling is one of several people who was arrested but believed their right to vote had been restored. Stribling was found competent to stand trial and will appear in court on Feb. 2 for a pre-trial hearing.
1 dead after SunRail train hits pickup truck near Sanford, fire crews say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died Monday afternoon after a SunRail train crashed into a pickup truck near Sanford, the Seminole County Fire Department announced. The crash happened at West Airport Boulevard and Old Lake Mary Road around 3:37 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
Off-duty Central Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Seminole County and charged with driving under the influence. Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Volusia County Deputy Julia Curtin Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4, near State Road 46, due to her driving pattern.
Off-duty Volusia deputy arrested on DUI charge in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Volusia County deputy was arrested Saturday by troopers on a charge of driving under the influence in Seminole County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Julia Curtin, 23, was stopped by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
Man, woman use Grinch blanket to steal from Universal Studios, Orlando police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avon Park man faces grand theft charges after police said he stole merchandise from Universal Orlando Resort on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit. Orlando police said a loss prevention officer witnessed Alexander Gill and a woman inside of the Universal Studios store...
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Melting power meter cited in Orange County house fire
PINE HILLS, Fla. – A fire broke out Monday night at a home in Orange County, officials said. The fire started at the home on Harrington Drive in Pine Hills. Fire officials said it appears that the fire started because of a melting power meter. Authorities initially said seven...
Death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 Central Florida killings
A local man on death row for more than four decades is claiming a victory Monday night in his fight for freedom. A judge has given the green light to new DNA testing in the decades-old case. The hearing lasted less than an hour. But it was the culmination of...
1 killed, 1 injured after car ends up in ditch in Seminole County crash, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after their car ended up in a ditch in a Seminole County crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on State Road 46 and Richmond...
Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
