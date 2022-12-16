ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

click orlando

Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Orange County arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Orange County has been arrested in Brevard County, according to the sheriff’s office. Orange County deputies announced the arrest of Jonathan Self, 38, on Monday. Records show Self was booked into the Brevard County lock-up on Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing 75-year-old Orlando man found safe

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 75-year-old man has been found safe, according to police. Orlando police tweeted Tuesday morning that Quash Thompson had been located. No other details have been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Orlando police announced Monday that they are searching for a missing man suffering from dementia.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hearing set for woman accused of voter fraud in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of voter fraud in Orange County appeared in court Tuesday. Michelle Stribling is one of several people who was arrested but believed their right to vote had been restored. Stribling was found competent to stand trial and will appear in court on Feb. 2 for a pre-trial hearing.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead after SunRail train hits pickup truck near Sanford, fire crews say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died Monday afternoon after a SunRail train crashed into a pickup truck near Sanford, the Seminole County Fire Department announced. The crash happened at West Airport Boulevard and Old Lake Mary Road around 3:37 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Melting power meter cited in Orange County house fire

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A fire broke out Monday night at a home in Orange County, officials said. The fire started at the home on Harrington Drive in Pine Hills. Fire officials said it appears that the fire started because of a melting power meter. Authorities initially said seven...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

