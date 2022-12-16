ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Holiday market welcomes shoppers to Medina’s Common Ground

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Common Ground vendors market got a jump on the new year this past weekend. The Common Ground is a space in a historical warehouse that has been fixed up so that community members and small business owners can gather for a unique shopping experience. Vendors can rent spaces within the open floor plan or host pop-up sale tables.
MEDINA, OH
mymix1041.com

Honda of Cleveland Honda Civic Giveaway

We broadcasted live at Honda of Cleveland for the 2022 Honda Civic Giveaway. All year long we have asked for the community to submit your favorite law enforcement officer to be eligible to win a Brand New Honda Civic. Today’s winner is Officer Mike Harris.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman purchases $1,450 in gift cards in AT&T phone scam: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Dec. 8 at 1:46 a.m. a resident reported someone had obtained her debit card number and made several purchases. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 7 at 2:39 p.m. Bay Village Service Department employees reported a resident had called them inquiring about a letter she had received in the mail. The letter stated she needed to have her address painted on the curb in front of her house by May 1, 2023, and it could be done for a nominal fee. Failure to do so could result in a penalty. Follow up with the Building Department and the Law Department determined the letter was fake, and not sent out by any Bay Village department. Police are investigating, and ask if any resident has received a similar letter to contact BVPD at 440-871-1234.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

Starbucks workers at Crocker Park join national strike today

Starbucks workers at the Crocker Park store are scheduled to go out on strike this morning as part of a national action by the chain’s unionized workers. The unionized workers are highlighting the fact that the federal government continues to cite the company for engaging in unfair labor practices.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after 5-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft. One of the boys was found at Dayton International Airport, according to police, who believe the car was in an accident, finding heavy left side damage and purple paint on the Honda.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 41 dogs, mostly Beagles, were taken away from a Lakewood home after police conducted a search warrant on Dec. 19, Police Capt. Gary Stone confirmed. A concerned resident called authorities about the horrible living conditions that the dogs were forced to live in. Police said...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Erie Bank opens branch in Woodmere

The new Erie Bank at 28029 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 7, with about 40 people in attendance, including Erie Bank regional manager Westley Gillespie. He told attendees about the process of constructing the bank and its goals moving forward. Guests were treated to dessert and beverages, and were given the opportunity to view the completed building.
WOODMERE, OH
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one. The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Stark and Summit counties joined forces ahead of the weekend to spread Christmas cheer and jolly laughter. Their attempt at a humor included a play-by-play of the “investigation” to locate...

