Princess Anne, MD

Donna Jean Smarr Parks of Tangier Island

Donna Jean Smarr Parks, 77, wife of the late Ernest Edward Parks, Sr., passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home on Tangier Island, VA. Born June 28, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Smarr and Docia Franklin Smarr. Throughout her childhood,...
TANGIER, VA
Shore Libraries install new equipment

Eastern Shore Public Libraries have installed new equipment made possible with CARES and ARPA funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered through the Library of Virginia. CARES and ARPA grants were part of the federal pandemic funding. Grant expenditures had to meet strict qualifications that help communities recover from the effects of the pandemic. The new equipment includes TalkBoxes, hearing loops, and a RFID self-checkout system.
ACCOMAC, VA

