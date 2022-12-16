ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Robert Whittaker believes “notorious” Paulo Costa is trolling with recent claims of not fighting at UFC 284: “I don’t think anybody should pay too much attention to the dude”

By Harry Kettle
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”

Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
bjpenndotcom

Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”

UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor challenges Nate Diaz to a Power Slap title fight: “That’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning”

Former UFC “Champ-Champ” Conor McGregor is digging Dana White’s Power Slap League, and he’s even jokingly laid out a challenge to Nate Diaz for a slap-off. The rivalry between McGregor and Diaz is well-documented. They had two memorable fights under the UFC banner, and despite being tied 1-1, a trilogy fight never materialized. Diaz is now a free agent, while McGregor has been out of action since July 2021.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov teases possible end of retirement: “Contracts are no longer the same”

Former UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov could return to the octagon after all. The Russian has been out of action since a November 2019 decision victory over Calvin Kattar. The victory was the biggest of Magomedsharipov’s career to that point and moved him to 18-1 as a professional. Sadly, that was his last time competing in the octagon.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland. Cannonier (16-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ had earned back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson respectively.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 66 Bonus Report: Drew Dober among four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. Tonight’s middleweight main event went the full twenty-five minutes as Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland exchanged shots for five straight rounds. It was a tight and technical battle, with Strickland seemingly landing the better head strikes, while Cannonier got the best of the kicking game. After five rounds of action ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was awarded a split decision win from the judges’ in attendance.
NEVADA STATE
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 66: ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. Cannonier (15-6 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most recent effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson.
NEVADA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka reveals USADA visits are less frequent after vacating championship: “Thank you, please keep that”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has had fewer visits from USADA recently. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since June at UFC 275. In the main event in Singapore, Prochazka and then-light-heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira put on a show. While the contest was back and forth, it was the challenger who pulled off the win by fifth-round submission.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy