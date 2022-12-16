Robert Whittaker believes “notorious” Paulo Costa is trolling with recent claims of not fighting at UFC 284: “I don’t think anybody should pay too much attention to the dude”

Read full article on original website
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”
Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
Sean O’Malley claims he turned down invitation to attend birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son
Sean O’Malley had no interest in taking a trip to Chechnya. O’Malley is rising in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He recently picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating Petr Yan via split decision back in October. He now finds himself sitting at the number 1 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.
Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”
UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
Jake Shields reportedly banned from UFC PI, facing assault charges for attack on Mike Jackson
Jake Shields has reportedly been banned from UFC PI and is facing assault charges for his attack on Mike Jackson. The UFC Performance Institute is the official mixed martial arts facility for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The building is located in Enterprise, Nevada opposite the UFC Apex. Apparently Shields (33-11...
Robert Whittaker reacts after losing out on Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284: “This is very upsetting”
Robert Whittaker is reacting after losing out on the Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284. It was to be Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 284 on February 12, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Plans have changed – the...
Rafa Garcia lost twenty percent of his blood after cutting an artery during his win at UFC Vegas 66
Rafa Garcia reportedly lost twenty percent of his blood after cutting an artery during his victory at UFC Vegas 66. It’s not uncommon to see nasty injuries at a UFC event. After all, this is mixed martial arts we’re talking about here. Many fighters, especially, have had to...
Conor McGregor challenges Nate Diaz to a Power Slap title fight: “That’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning”
Former UFC “Champ-Champ” Conor McGregor is digging Dana White’s Power Slap League, and he’s even jokingly laid out a challenge to Nate Diaz for a slap-off. The rivalry between McGregor and Diaz is well-documented. They had two memorable fights under the UFC banner, and despite being tied 1-1, a trilogy fight never materialized. Diaz is now a free agent, while McGregor has been out of action since July 2021.
Former UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov teases possible end of retirement: “Contracts are no longer the same”
Former UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov could return to the octagon after all. The Russian has been out of action since a November 2019 decision victory over Calvin Kattar. The victory was the biggest of Magomedsharipov’s career to that point and moved him to 18-1 as a professional. Sadly, that was his last time competing in the octagon.
Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland. Cannonier (16-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ had earned back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson respectively.
Zion Clark, athlete born without legs, wins pro MMA debut (Video)
Zion Clark continues to be an inspiration. Clark, who was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, competed in his first pro MMA bout this past Saturday. He shared the cage with Eugene Murray. The two collided inside Valley Center in San Diego, CA. The fight took place at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.
Jared Cannonier speaks on UFC Vegas 66 victory over Sean Strickland: “I felt confident that I won that fight in general”
Jared Cannonier has spoken out on his UFC Vegas 66 win over Sean Strickland. Cannonier and Strickland did battle this past Saturday inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The five-round bout went the distance, and Cannonier was awarded the split decision victory. It’s a decision that Strickland did not agree with.
Jake Shields reacts to latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson: “He’s just getting more racist and deranged”
Jake Shields is reacting to the latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson. Mike Jackson (1-2 MMA) spoke to ‘MMA Fighting’ about the altercation he had with Jake Shields (33-11 MMA) at the UFC Performance Institute last Friday saying:. “We’re in a professional setting. I didn’t really think...
Conor McGregor hints at the middleweight division being his new home upon his return to MMA
Conor McGregor once strongly stated he wanted “all the belts”. The Irishman attained two world titles at featherweight and lightweight, but he may have his sights set on a new division. It wouldn’t be your average UFC Fight Night event without McGregor posting several tweets and then deleting...
UFC Vegas 66 Bonus Report: Drew Dober among four fighters to take home $50k
The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. Tonight’s middleweight main event went the full twenty-five minutes as Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland exchanged shots for five straight rounds. It was a tight and technical battle, with Strickland seemingly landing the better head strikes, while Cannonier got the best of the kicking game. After five rounds of action ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was awarded a split decision win from the judges’ in attendance.
Ariel Helwani shares suggestions for next year’s 30-year anniversary UFC event
Ariel Helwani teased some interesting ideas about what direction the UFC might take for its 30-year anniversary event, scheduled for Nov. 2023. The UFC has just completed its 282nd pay-per-view event Dec. 10 with 11-13 additional events to occur in 2023, inching much closer to another triple-extravaganza with UFC 300 in 2024.
UFC Vegas 66: ‘Cannonier vs. Strickland’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. Cannonier (15-6 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most recent effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson.
Renato Moicano attempts to lure Paddy Pimblett into accepting a fight at UFC 286 in London
Renato Moicano has attempted to lure Paddy Pimblett into accepting a fight against him at UFC 286 in London. While he may not always be consistent, Renato Moicano is one of the most entertaining lightweights in the world. In addition to his eccentric personality, the Brazilian also has a fantastic fight style.
Jiri Prochazka reveals USADA visits are less frequent after vacating championship: “Thank you, please keep that”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has had fewer visits from USADA recently. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since June at UFC 275. In the main event in Singapore, Prochazka and then-light-heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira put on a show. While the contest was back and forth, it was the challenger who pulled off the win by fifth-round submission.
Sean O’Malley dismisses comparisons between his and Paddy Pimblett’s recent wins: “I fought the number-one killer”
Sean O’Malley has discussed comparisons between his recent win and Paddy Pimblett’s controversial triumph at UFC 282. Back at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision. The win, in the eyes of many, was controversial. What was undeniable, though, was that ‘Suga’ more than...
