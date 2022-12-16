ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Joely Richardson Boards Netflix’s ‘One Day’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

She joins Ambika Mod (“The is Going to Hurt”), Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”) and “Poldark” star Eleanor Tomlinson in the series. Netflix Scraps Animated Film 'Ember' From 'Klaus' Director Sergio Pablos (EXCLUSIVE) Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries 'Live to Lead'
Variety

‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Bids a Bittersweet Farewell to a Black Rom-Com Classic: TV Review

For fans of a specific period of Black cinema, Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is an epic, end-of-an-era conclusion on par with “Avengers: Endgame.” The specific period spans from roughly 1990 to 2000, when the Black romantic comedy grew into its power. The confluence of two successful movements — Black romantic fiction and Black indie cinema — birthed such classics as “Love Jones,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Love and Basketball,” among others.  Malcolm D. Lee’s “The Best Man” series has grown an outsize influence among Black rom-com aficionados because it has acted as a living history of the subgenre. Its...
SFGate

Should ‘The Terminator’ Relaunch Again? James Cameron Says ‘Another Film’ Is in ‘Discussion, but Nothing Has Been Decided’

“The Terminator” franchise just won’t die…maybe. James Cameron revealed on the “Smartless” podcast (via The Playlist) that discussions are taking place about him continuing the long-running action franchise, which kicked off in 1984 on a high but has since experienced one box office flop (“Terminator Genisys”) after another (“Terminator: Dark Fate”). “Dark Fate” was a particularly huge box office bomb with just $261 million worldwide, but that still might not have been enough to kill the franchise.
SFGate

‘Nepo Babies Have Feelings’: Lily Allen Says the Real Villains Are in Politics, Not Hollywood

Imagine the Spidermen pointing at each other meme except, instead of Spidermen, it’s different industry subsets of nepotism babies. The discourse around famous people with famous parents, distant relatives, or not-so-distant family friends has become the center of conversation in Hollywood as of late, and now the nepo babies themselves are coming to their own defenses. In a recent series of tweets, Lily Allen made the case that the real nepotism-wielding villains aren’t in Hollywood, they’re in Washington D.C., and on Wall Street.
SFGate

Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’

One of the more delightful surprises in “Avatar: The Way of Water” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.
SFGate

Get Your Light Sticks Ready, ARMY: ‘BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas’ Concert Film Heading to Theaters

Already missing BTS? ? The seven-piece has only been on hiatus for a few weeks while members pursue solo endeavors and complete their mandatory military service requirements, with Jin becoming the first to enlist, but the boyband is intent on keeping their fans entertained during their break. On Feb. 1, ARMY are welcome to bring their light sticks to the theater as BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas, a concert film recorded at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, hits the big screen in 110 countries and territories. Ticket sales begin Jan. 10.
SFGate

‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller

“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.

