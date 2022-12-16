Read full article on original website
Joely Richardson Boards Netflix’s ‘One Day’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
She joins Ambika Mod (“The is Going to Hurt”), Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”) and “Poldark” star Eleanor Tomlinson in the series. Netflix Scraps Animated Film 'Ember' From 'Klaus' Director Sergio Pablos (EXCLUSIVE) Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries 'Live to Lead'
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Bids a Bittersweet Farewell to a Black Rom-Com Classic: TV Review
For fans of a specific period of Black cinema, Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is an epic, end-of-an-era conclusion on par with “Avengers: Endgame.” The specific period spans from roughly 1990 to 2000, when the Black romantic comedy grew into its power. The confluence of two successful movements — Black romantic fiction and Black indie cinema — birthed such classics as “Love Jones,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Love and Basketball,” among others. Malcolm D. Lee’s “The Best Man” series has grown an outsize influence among Black rom-com aficionados because it has acted as a living history of the subgenre. Its...
Should ‘The Terminator’ Relaunch Again? James Cameron Says ‘Another Film’ Is in ‘Discussion, but Nothing Has Been Decided’
“The Terminator” franchise just won’t die…maybe. James Cameron revealed on the “Smartless” podcast (via The Playlist) that discussions are taking place about him continuing the long-running action franchise, which kicked off in 1984 on a high but has since experienced one box office flop (“Terminator Genisys”) after another (“Terminator: Dark Fate”). “Dark Fate” was a particularly huge box office bomb with just $261 million worldwide, but that still might not have been enough to kill the franchise.
‘The Second Attack’ Director Christina Kallas Signs With Activist Artists Management (EXCLUSIVE)
Director and screenwriter Christina Kallas has signed with talent management firm Activist Artists Management. She will be repped by Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak, who is head of film and television literary for Activist Artists Management. More from Variety. “Christina is an incredible storyteller, and we are thrilled to welcome...
How Tia Lee’s #EmpowerHer Campaign and New Song ‘Goodbye Princess’ Aim to Inspire Women
Captivating audiences with her powerful voice and masterful versatility as an artist, Tia Lee recognized from an early age that she was destined for international greatness. . Born in Taipei, Taiwan, the global singer, film and television actor and fashion icon has been building a name for herself across industries and...
‘Nepo Babies Have Feelings’: Lily Allen Says the Real Villains Are in Politics, Not Hollywood
Imagine the Spidermen pointing at each other meme except, instead of Spidermen, it’s different industry subsets of nepotism babies. The discourse around famous people with famous parents, distant relatives, or not-so-distant family friends has become the center of conversation in Hollywood as of late, and now the nepo babies themselves are coming to their own defenses. In a recent series of tweets, Lily Allen made the case that the real nepotism-wielding villains aren’t in Hollywood, they’re in Washington D.C., and on Wall Street.
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’
One of the more delightful surprises in “Avatar: The Way of Water” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.
Get Your Light Sticks Ready, ARMY: ‘BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas’ Concert Film Heading to Theaters
Already missing BTS? ? The seven-piece has only been on hiatus for a few weeks while members pursue solo endeavors and complete their mandatory military service requirements, with Jin becoming the first to enlist, but the boyband is intent on keeping their fans entertained during their break. On Feb. 1, ARMY are welcome to bring their light sticks to the theater as BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas, a concert film recorded at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, hits the big screen in 110 countries and territories. Ticket sales begin Jan. 10.
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Former Champ Bianca Del Rio on Hosting ‘The Pit Stop’ and Her New Animated Christmas Short (EXCLUSIVE)
It’s coming up on a decade since “RuPaul’s Drag Race” crowned Bianca Del Rio the winner of Season 6, and next year, the Emmy-award-winning show will celebrate its Her-storic 200th episode. “I can’t even imagine how many queens there have been,” Del Rio tells Variety. “But...
‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller
“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.
'Emily in Paris,' 'Yellowstone' and other TV sets you can stay over night
More travelers are booking trips inspired by movies and TV shows.
