KITV.com

Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
Aviation International News

Medevac King Air and Crew Missing Off Maui

The NTSB is continuing to investigate a December 15 crash involving a fixed-wing air ambulance King Air C90A off the coast of Maui, Hawaii, at 9:30 p.m. local time. As of late yesterday, emergency services had still not found the aircraft or its three crewmembers. The 22-year-old King Air was...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
mauinow.com

Maui after the storm: Path of debris, uprooted trees, power outages and flooding

Neighborhoods across Maui are cleaning up a path of debris left by a vigorous cold front that passed through the state on Monday. The storm left portions of South Kīhei Road covered in mud, uprooted trees in Maui Lani and South Maui, and knocked out power to an estimated 12,000 customers on the Valley Isle. It also resulted in hazardous traveling conditions along the Hāna Highway, and caused some flights to be diverted because of poor visibility.
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, pool

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state. The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches. Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:. Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional...
FOX 28 Spokane

Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii

HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
HONOLULU, HI

