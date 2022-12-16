Read full article on original website
Search suspended for aircraft, as NTSB investigates recovered debris
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of three has been suspended, a US Coast Guard representative tells KITV4. The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui, but the Coast Guard said the decision was based on the square acreage covered by the search. The search area covered over 4,700 square nautical miles.
Medevac King Air and Crew Missing Off Maui
The NTSB is continuing to investigate a December 15 crash involving a fixed-wing air ambulance King Air C90A off the coast of Maui, Hawaii, at 9:30 p.m. local time. As of late yesterday, emergency services had still not found the aircraft or its three crewmembers. The 22-year-old King Air was...
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
Search continues for Hawaii air ambulance that disappeared from radar during flight
The flight disappeared off the radar Thursday night, according to the Coast Guard.
Severe weather triggered hundreds of flight delays, dozens of cancellations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm that moved over the state meant a big headache for travelers in the islands. According to Flight Aware, there were more than 400 delays at the major airlines and two dozen cancellations at Hawaii’s airport. At Kahului airport on Sunday night, Hawaiian Airlines...
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
Hail, flooding, downed trees: Hawaii residents feel impacts of kona low
The severe weather sweeping across Hawaii is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail to portions of the state. Meanwhile, officials are warning residents to say vigilant as the kona low system moves across the islands.
Maui after the storm: Path of debris, uprooted trees, power outages and flooding
Neighborhoods across Maui are cleaning up a path of debris left by a vigorous cold front that passed through the state on Monday. The storm left portions of South Kīhei Road covered in mud, uprooted trees in Maui Lani and South Maui, and knocked out power to an estimated 12,000 customers on the Valley Isle. It also resulted in hazardous traveling conditions along the Hāna Highway, and caused some flights to be diverted because of poor visibility.
LIST: Storm damage closes city facilities, pool
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are beginning to clean up after a winter storm barreled over the state. The city said it got about 38 calls for downed trees or branches. Here’s a look at other storm-related impacts and closures:. Heavy rains have closed Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional...
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
Search continues for missing air ambulance off Maui
Officials said the plane left Maui to pick up a patient in Waimea and disappeared off the radar shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
Hawaii pummeled with near-blizzard conditions just a week after Mauna Loa’s eruption simmers
The mainland isn't the only one experiencing a major winter storm. Just a week after Mauna Loa stopped erupting, Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Hawaii's Big Island.
Hilo man arrested after illegal planting of coconut palms in East Hawai‘i recreation area
A Hilo man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to plant 165 keiki coconut palms in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. This is the fourth time over the past nine years Gene Tamashiro has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of the so-called “Kanaka Garden.”
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation in response to Hawai’i Life Flight accident
Governor Josh Green, M.D. issued an emergency proclamation this morning in response to the Hawaiʻi Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing Thursday night off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up at patient on Hawaiʻi Island. Gov. Green joined Director of Health Elizabeth “Libby”...
Medical transport plane crashes off Hawaii coast, Coast Guard search underway
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three passengers after a fixed-wing medical transport airplane went down in waters off the coast of Maui on Thursday night.
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water” just before a snorkeler off Maui was reported missing in what’s been classified as a fatal shark attack. The new detail was included in a...
A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
