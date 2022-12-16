Read full article on original website
Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane acquitted in drunken driving case
Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, was acquitted Monday of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.
Does a Northampton Co. employee health center make sense? Executive, council clash on plan.
Plans to spend money on developing a county employee-only health center in Northampton County have been resuscitated by the county executive. County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a Dec. 1 vote by county council to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. The council said during its meeting, it felt the plan was rushed and required more research.
Palmer Township man allegedly stabbed by son dies months later, coroner says
A 61-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed Aug. 27 by his son in Palmer Township has died, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joseph S. Rizzolino was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Speciality Hospital in Bethlehem, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. After an...
Allentown City Council, Parkland School Board work to fill vacancies left by resigning members
Allentown City Council and the Parkland School Board are working to fill empty seats left by resigning members — U.S. Rep-elect Joshua Siegel and U.S. Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, respectively. Democrat Siegel officially resigned from his position at the end of this past Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Siegel was first...
He led this small Northampton County town out of the Dark Ages. Or did he?
Factional disputes in West Easton exemplify what happens in small towns where old-time values butt against modern world challenges. The story results from a monthslong investigation that included public records reviews, interviews with local politicians and interviews with broader experts on local government.
With respect and pledges to persevere, 2 fallen firefighters remembered in public service (PHOTOS)
The quiet of a moment of silence. The roar of a pipe band erupting into “Amazing Grace.”. The solemn click of an honor guardsman’s heel. The adrenaline anthem “Kickstart My Heart” played on the electric guitar. Sounds, songs and stillness all commingled and contrasted on Saturday...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
Bethlehem company settles a 2nd time under agreement with DEA in chemicals case
A Bethlehem business has settled allegations it failed to notify the Drug Enforcement Administration about international shipments of certain chemicals that can be used to make illicit drugs. Companies registered with the DEA are required to notify the agency when they import or export certain chemicals that can be used...
Pa. man upset with not receiving order fires shot at restaurant manager
A man is locked up in Monroe County after firing a shot at the manager over a pizza that he felt was taking too long to get to him. According to 69 News, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars Pizza along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg two times Friday night to complain about not receiving his order.
Fourth-generation Easton resident Frank Pintabone will run for city council
Frank Pintabone is a fourth-generation Easton resident, a former Easton Area School Board member and a city businessman and investor. He’d like to add one more title to his Red Rover resume: Easton City Councilman. The lifelong South Side resident announced his candidacy Friday in front of city hall.
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
First responders hurt in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
Right On Crime Spotlights Two Pennsylvania Counties Where Prosecutorial Innovation is Making Communities Safer
As violent crime paralyzes cities across the nation, convicting the most violent and dangerous criminals is the job of a prosecuting attorney. While some rogue prosecutors have made headlines by abusing power, many more are doing the job right and upholding their sworn duty to keep communities safe. The latest...
Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say
An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
State prison inmate among those charged in pandemic relief fraud scheme
MERCER, Pa. — An inmate at SCI-Mercer will serve an additional 11 months in prison for conspiring with five others to steal pandemic relief funds from fellow inmates, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Friday. Jeovanny Schultz, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner...
After antisemitism at Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem menorah ceremony shines light against hate
Rabbi Steve Nathan sighed. Some years, he says, are harder than others when lighting the menorah. This unfortunately felt like one of the harder ones. The specter of antisemitism arose just a day earlier in Bethlehem — in the Christmas City’s famed Christkindlmarkt holiday bazaar of all places. On Sunday, the day Hanukkah began, a group of people were seen wearing T-shirts with white supremacist slogans and heard spreading conspiracies and hateful stereotypes about Jewish people.
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Mourners gather to honor 2 fallen firefighters. See photos, plus view the service.
UPDATE: With respect and pledges to persevere, 2 fallen firefighters remembered in public service (PHOTOS) Firefighters in dress uniforms from across the region joined family and friends of two fallen comrades from Lehigh County to pay their respects Saturday. Outside the Northwestern Lehigh Middle School building hosting the services in...
