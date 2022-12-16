ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
Fortune

Why did my monthly mortgage payment go up?

There are steps you can take to financially prepare yourself if you have to pay a higher monthly mortgage payment. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Mortgage payments are the largest expenditure in American households, costing families 33.8% of their annual income last year—and the cost...
Markets Insider

Investors should own cash and bonds instead of stocks in 2023 as earnings-growth and recession risks flare, Barclays says

"The risk/reward for equities vs. bonds/cash currently looks unexciting," with global economic growth prospects unlikely to rev up soon, Barclays said. While stocks deliver a yield, they face headwinds from further cuts in earnings projections, according to a note. A global economic downturn could accelerate with central banks voicing higher-for-longer...
TheStreet

Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor

The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter...
TheStreet

Six Things to Do to Recession-Proof Your Finances

The Conference Board is predicting, with 96% certainty, the U.S. economy will fall into recession in 2023. That scenario has Americans anxious about their own financial prospects next year. A recent survey shows more than two-thirds (69%) of U.S. adults are worried about an imminent recession, with 41% saying they’re “unprepared” for tough economic times.
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC

FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over

The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

Things could soon go from bad to worse for bitcoin (BTC) traders looking for bullish cues on technical charts. The cryptocurrency's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is falling fast and looks set to cross below the 200-week SMA for the first time on record. According to technical analysis theory, the...
TechCrunch

Should Elon step down as head of Twitter? Users vote Yes by a margin of 15%

A poll put up by Musk on Sunday asking if he should step down as head of the company closed today with users voting resoundingly in favor of him leaving. Nearly 17.4 million people responded over 12 hours, and 57.5% of them voted “Yes” versus 42.5% of them voting “No” — a margin of 15% supporting him leaving. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk noted in the poll.

