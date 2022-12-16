Read full article on original website
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is now under intense scrutiny after the FTX debacle. Here are 5 things you need to know.
Crypto exchange Binance is facing questions over its reserves and is under DOJ investigation, putting investors caught out by FTX's implosion on edge.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says crypto reserve reviews like Binance's are 'essentially meaningless'
Michael Burry commented on news that the accountant that produced Binance's proof-of-reserves report would halt all work for crypto firms. The legendary "Big Short" investor described proof of reserves, which has been popularized since FTX's implosion, as "essentially meaningless." Burry was one of the first investors who predicted the subprime...
TechCrunch
Investors’ flight to safety and regulation creates tailwinds for passion assets
Not wanting to put all eggs in one basket is not a new impulse. But while it is easily forgotten in good times, a recession is a great recipe to put diversification back on the agenda. In recent months, this has created tailwinds for alternative investments, also known as “alts.”
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Here's How Many Homeowners Could Be Stuck With 'Underwater' Mortgages in 2023
Home values are likely to fall next year, and some recent buyers may find themselves in the predicament of being underwater on their mortgages. But experts say most homeowners probably don’t need to worry too much. A new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds that if home values...
Why did my monthly mortgage payment go up?
There are steps you can take to financially prepare yourself if you have to pay a higher monthly mortgage payment. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Mortgage payments are the largest expenditure in American households, costing families 33.8% of their annual income last year—and the cost...
The chief investment officer at the world’s biggest hedge fund says we’re headed for a recession that’s ‘double the normal length’—and it has a lot to do with China
“You have this long grind that’s probably a couple years.”
Business Insider
9 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: Earn 4.50% APY on a 6-month CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
Investors should own cash and bonds instead of stocks in 2023 as earnings-growth and recession risks flare, Barclays says
"The risk/reward for equities vs. bonds/cash currently looks unexciting," with global economic growth prospects unlikely to rev up soon, Barclays said. While stocks deliver a yield, they face headwinds from further cuts in earnings projections, according to a note. A global economic downturn could accelerate with central banks voicing higher-for-longer...
Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor
The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Put Some of My Retirement Funds Into an Annuity?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the next most common retirement question: Is it smart to guarantee some of my retirement income by putting a portion of my funds into an income annuity?
CNBC
The Fed increased interest rates again — here's why you should save more and pay off debt in response
The Federal Reserve recently announced the seventh consecutive increase to the federal funds rate and indicated its intent to continue raising interest rates going forward. The Fed has repeatedly raised rates this year in an effort to corral rampant inflation that has reached 40-year highs. However, there are signs inflation is starting to cool.
Six Things to Do to Recession-Proof Your Finances
The Conference Board is predicting, with 96% certainty, the U.S. economy will fall into recession in 2023. That scenario has Americans anxious about their own financial prospects next year. A recent survey shows more than two-thirds (69%) of U.S. adults are worried about an imminent recession, with 41% saying they’re “unprepared” for tough economic times.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'
Things could soon go from bad to worse for bitcoin (BTC) traders looking for bullish cues on technical charts. The cryptocurrency's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is falling fast and looks set to cross below the 200-week SMA for the first time on record. According to technical analysis theory, the...
TechCrunch
Should Elon step down as head of Twitter? Users vote Yes by a margin of 15%
A poll put up by Musk on Sunday asking if he should step down as head of the company closed today with users voting resoundingly in favor of him leaving. Nearly 17.4 million people responded over 12 hours, and 57.5% of them voted “Yes” versus 42.5% of them voting “No” — a margin of 15% supporting him leaving. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk noted in the poll.
