As a major winter storm moves across the U.S. this week, it could undergo bombogenesis, or "bomb out," in the Midwest and the Plains. Bombogenesis -- or a "bomb cyclone" -- occurs when the pressure of a storm drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. A millibar is a measure of atmospheric pressure inside a storm, telling meteorologists how strong or weak the storm system is.

2 HOURS AGO