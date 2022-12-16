Read full article on original website
Forget AirPods — here’s why I use Samsung earbuds with my iPhone
AirPods Pro 2 are the go-to flagship earbuds for an iPhone user; you get all the ecosystem benefits alongside brilliant sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC). But what if you use your iPhone with a Windows laptop, or what if you have an Android phone as a secondary device? That’s where you’ll require a second pair of earbuds — unless you can find something that works well with the iPhone as well as Windows and Android. Surprisingly, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one such product.
This 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor is $350 off right now
Continuing its reign of offering some of the best monitor deals, Samsung has a great deal on the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. Normally priced at $1,200, you can now buy it for $850. While that’s still expensive, this is a fantastic investment for dedicated gamers with the money spare or anyone that wants extra screen space. You’ll need to be quick though as this is a strictly limited-time-only offer. Here’s why it’s worth paying attention to.
Lenovo’s new mini-LED monitors have a peak brightness of 1,200 nits
Lenovo just announced two new mini-LED monitors with pretty hefty specs (and prices) that are coming in the second half of next year. Leading up to CES 2023, brands are feverishly releasing new products and concepts, and PC maker Lenovo is dropping a whole slew of hardware. that includes two 4K (3840 x 2160) mini-LED IPS monitors — the ThinkVision P27pz-30 (27-inches) and P32pz-30 (31.5-inches) — that boast 1,152 dimming zones for dynamic local dimming, similar to the current ThinkVision Creator Extreme mini-LED series.
Why I converted my Windows laptop into a Chromebook, and why you should too
You’ve probably not heard of ChromeOS Flex. It’s Google’s program for turning crusty computers into Chromebooks — which sounds like a neat idea as a concept. But it’s primarily been marketed toward businesses and classrooms. Contents. I wanted to give it a shot, though. I...
With the Pixel 8, Google needs to fix a nagging camera problem
It’s almost clockwork now. You get a smartphone, and there are multiple options with differing numbers of cameras. Almost every phone comes with an ultrawide lens, but if you want the best zoom, you need to have the best, largest, and most expensive phone in a particular line. Contents.
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Proving to be one of the most popular security camera deals in recent times, Walmart is currently selling the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack at a substantial discount. Normally priced at $192, the 3-pack of cameras is down to $99 for a limited time only. Stock is already flying out so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on such a great bargain. We’re here to tell you exactly why you might need these security cameras for your home.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i: which 2-in-1 is best?
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 represents the latest version of what’s become the industry standard for detachable tablet 2-in-1s. It’s also one of the best laptops, period. Meanwhile, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5i is an audacious new competitor, going up against an established machine. There’s one major factor...
It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off
One of the best projector deals today is perfect for anyone who wants a fantastic home cinema experience. At Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector for $2,500, saving you a huge $1,000 off the usual price of $3,500. We’re not saying this is a deal for everyone given how expensive it is, but if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to a high-end 4K projector, this is the time to do so. Here’s why it’s worth every cent.
The ThinkPad X1 laptop line embraces recycled magnesium and aluminum
Lenovo has introduced some modest updates to its high-end ThinkPad X1 line in their latest generations, with a focus on integrating more sustainable materials into these devices. These updated laptops include the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, X1 Yoga Gen 8, and X1 Nano Gen 3. None of them are...
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $300 off – no trade-in needed
Got one of Samsung’s latest foldables on your Christmas wishlist? Then we’ve got one of the best phone deals for you! Today you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $1,620, saving a whopping $300 off the regular $1,920 asking price. That’s $300 you can put towards a phone case, accessories, or any last-minute Christmas gifts. You’ll need to be quick if you want to bag this bargain though. The deal’s already selling fast and we can’t guarantee you’ll still be able to get it at this price tomorrow, so snap it up now if you want it for Christmas.
Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra discounted for the holidays
If you’ve been checking out tablet deals with your eye on all things Samsung, you’ll love the sale going on right now at Samsung direct. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, all at substantial discounts. To help you decide what to buy, read on while we take you through your options.
Asus could launch a massive new ROG laptop at CES 2023
Asus is planning to launch a brand-new 18-inch laptop at CES 2023. That’s according to a leak from the Lonely City Hardware account on Weibo, which rather appropriately dubbed the forthcoming laptop “Big Guy.”. The Weibo post adds some apparent context to a cryptic tweet posted by Asus...
Nothing might launch new hi-res earbuds at CES under the XO brand
With two models under its belt — the Ear 1 and the Ear Stick — Carl Pei’s Nothing brand is no stranger to wireless earbuds. But the maverick smartphone company might be planning something a little different for 2023. It seems as though it’s readying its third model of wireless earbuds, according to a tweet from developer Kuba Wojciechowski that was reported by 91mobiles.com. Wojciechowski claims to have found references within Nothing’s firmware and also managed to unearth what are claimed to be renders of the as-yet-unannounced product.
The OnePlus 11 is launching on February 7 with two fan-favorite features
OnePlus is planning on starting the new year off with a bang by revealing the much-anticipated OnePlus 11. Launching on February 7 during the company’s annual first-quarter showcase, the OnePlus 11 boasts the return of two user-favorite features: the company’s signature alert slider and Hasselblad photography integration — both of which were absent on the OnePlus 10T.
Amazon is having a sale on Ring products – save on doorbells and more
Amazon’s sale on Ring products is still going strong a week after it started, so if you’ve been waiting for Ring doorbell deals and discounts on the brand’s security cameras, here’s your chance. There’s a lot of devices to choose from, so we’ve rounded up the best offers to help you decide what you need for your family’s safety. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase as soon as you can because it’s unclear how much time is left on these bargains.
Order now to get the Apple Watch Ultra in time for the holidays
Apple’s top-of-the-line smartwatch could be yours for less right now if you shop at Amazon, with delivery in time for the holidays. Today you can grab it for $749, down from $799, saving $50 off the regular price. That’s a deal you can’t afford to miss if you’ve been pondering whether to treat yourself — or a loved one. But you’ll need to be quick, as there are no guarantees this deal will stick around until tomorrow, so add it to your basket and check out now to ensure you don’t miss out on one of the best Apple Watch deals around today!
This glass mechanical keyboard has an entire computer inside
The PC accessory brand Finalmouse has announced a unique mechanical keyboard featuring detailed animated images that can display from under the transparent glass keycaps. That’s right — you read that correctly. While many keyboards might include moving RGB LED lights as a fun design, the Finalmouse Centerpiece keyboard...
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Where to buy a Nintendo Switch with delivery for the holidays
Nintendo fans, we have one of the best gaming deals around for you right here. You can play Mario, Zelda, Pokemon, and all the latest Nintendo games on the Nintendo Switch for less with this deal, taking home the Nintendo Switch with neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons for just $299, down from $340. That’s a huge saving of $41 that you could spend on accessories or new games in the Nintendo Online Store. Hurry though — this deal isn’t going to stick around forever!
Microsoft Teams Premium uses AI to automatically recap your meetings
Microsoft has just made Teams Premium available for a short time. The preview will allow Microsoft’s customers to test out some of the new features that won’t be widely available for a while yet. A few interesting features are making an appearance during this short trial run, including...
