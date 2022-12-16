Scottsdale skin care brand featured on national talk show

Scottsdale-based brand, TreCeuticals, has landed its CBD skin care line on daytime celebrity talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The 2022 People Magazine “People of the Year” recipient and award-winning talk show host, Jennifer Hudson, is celebrating the season with “Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways,” featuring prize bundles from some of her favorite brands which includes the TreComplete Kit from TreCeuticals.

The product is a patent-pending brand of skin care that combines scientifically proven active ingredients with anti-inflammatory benefits of Full Spectrum CBD in an easy-to-use system. The collagen-boosting formula is dermatologist approved and designed to smooth and brighten complexion by regenerating skin cells with the addition of Full Spectrum CBD to soothe and calm the skin.

Founded in 2020 by Sharon Skaar and Erin Dodd, TreCeuticals is a woman-owned and operated company created with a mission to empower women and give back to the local community. Both women came out of retirement to disrupt the skin care industry with their product.

Sharon Skaar, founder and CEO, previously spent 25 years in executive management at one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. Erin Dodd, founder and president, has a background revitalizing and expanding businesses for global corporations such as LVMH, Fendi and Escada.