Driver charged in Virginia buggy crash that sent 3 to hospital, killed horse
A driver is facing charges in a wreck involving a horse and buggy on Route 3 that sent three people to the hospital and left a horse dead in rural Richmond County Saturday morning.
7 children, 2 adults injured in crash involving school bus in Virginia Beach
Police report that seven children and two adults have sustained injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Eye on America: Jamestown's rising sea levels, Sebastian Maniscalco's parenting advice and more
We travel to endangered Jamestown, Virginia, to see one community's effort to save it from rising sea levels. And we meet up with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who's sharing laughs and advice with first-time parents. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
