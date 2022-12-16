ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownville, ME

Related
WPFO

11 years since Ayla Reynolds was reported missing

MAINE (WGME) - 11 years ago Saturday, one of Maine's most infamous missing person cases captivated our state, and the nation. Justin DiPietro, the father of Ayla Reynolds called 911 to report his toddle daughter missing from his Waterville home. In 2011, the Department of Health and Human Services temporarily...
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Plow truck catches fire in Orland

ORLAND (WGME) - While plows were clearing roadways across the state this weekend, a plow truck caught fire in Orland. The Orland Fire Department responded to this truck fire on Cedar Swamp Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire officials say the driver got out safely before they could arrive.
ORLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar

BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
BUCKSPORT, ME
WPFO

Bangor High School will pilot a Wabanaki language and history course

BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor High School will pilot a one-semester Wabanaki language, history and culture course this spring, after recruiting a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs with expertise in teaching endangered Native languages to teach the course. The course will start a few months after a report...
BANGOR, ME

