WPFO
Maine mother sentenced to 47 years for beating 3-year-old son to death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Stockton Springs mother was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday for beating her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, to death last year, according to the Bangor Daily News. Jessica Trefethen was convicted of depraved indifference murder in October. The Maine Attorney General's Office had asked...
WPFO
11 years since Ayla Reynolds was reported missing
MAINE (WGME) - 11 years ago Saturday, one of Maine's most infamous missing person cases captivated our state, and the nation. Justin DiPietro, the father of Ayla Reynolds called 911 to report his toddle daughter missing from his Waterville home. In 2011, the Department of Health and Human Services temporarily...
WPFO
Plow truck catches fire in Orland
ORLAND (WGME) - While plows were clearing roadways across the state this weekend, a plow truck caught fire in Orland. The Orland Fire Department responded to this truck fire on Cedar Swamp Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire officials say the driver got out safely before they could arrive.
WPFO
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
WPFO
Bangor High School will pilot a Wabanaki language and history course
BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor High School will pilot a one-semester Wabanaki language, history and culture course this spring, after recruiting a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs with expertise in teaching endangered Native languages to teach the course. The course will start a few months after a report...
