Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The best and worst TV endings of 2022, from 'Better Call Saul' to 'Killing Eve'
To win a gold medal in Olympic sports like diving or gymnastics, the key last step is to stick the landing. That's also true for TV series, which, however popular they might have been at their apex, can leave a sour aftertaste if they mess up their finales. This year...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jerry Bruckheimer would 'love' to have Johnny Depp back in 'Pirates' franchise
Jerry Bruckheimer sounds like he would like to work with Johnny Depp again. The movie producer was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if Depp was "somebody a studio like Disney would put front and center again in a Pirates sequel?" "You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question,"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tom Cruise thanks fans for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' -- while free-falling from a plane
When it comes to Tom Cruise's daredevil stunts, the sky is literally the limit. On Sunday, the 60-year-old Hollywood action hero shared a video of himself thanking fans for making "Top Gun: Maverick" a box office hit --while flinging himself out of a plane. "Hey everyone, here we are over...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack's death in 'Titanic' to rest 'once and for all'
Ever since "Titanic" came out 25 years ago, a debate has arisen about a pivotal scene toward the end that has become almost as iconic as the film itself. Now, director James Cameron is hoping to put a definitive end to the speculation that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived after the sinking of the infamous oceanliner, if only his beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) had scooched over just a bit on the floating door that kept her out of the freezing waters that eventually claimed so many lives. (It's a conundrum that has drawn commentary from Hollywood luminaries such as Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Winslet herself in the past).
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Avatar: The Way of Water' gives James Cameron his first $100 million domestic debut
The highly anticipated "Avatar: The Way of Water" took in $134 million at the US box office, giving director James Cameron his first $100 million opening weekend — despite falling short of analyst predictions. Although notching the second highest world-wide opening this year didn't quite match expectations, the film's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
James Gunn addresses 'outcry' over planned changes in the DC Universe
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" from fans over changes in the DC Universe. After the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, it was announced a new Superman movie is in the works that will not star Henry Cavill and "Wonder Woman 3" has been put on hold. Some on social media then began speculating that "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot had been "booted" from the franchise. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Octavia E. Butler: The visionary force behind 'Kindred'
Before dystopian fiction like "The Hunger Games" and "Divergent" reflected an increasingly diverse society, there was Octavia E. Butler, one of few African-American authors to become a prominent name in the white-dominated universe of science fiction. Butler featured people of color in battles for control against aliens and hybrid species,...
Comments / 0