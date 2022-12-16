Read full article on original website
DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
Sheriff’s Office offers package tips as U of I Police report theft increase
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As Christmas approaches, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is offering homeowners and renters some advice to deter porch pirates from stealing their packages. This comes as the University of Illinois Police Department is starting to report more package thefts on campus. In its latest report on Monday, the UIPD reported two […]
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
Springfield woman spreads cheer to local families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - What started out as a way to clean out a toy box became a way to spread holiday cheer to local families. Dezirae Bohlen first started the Toy Swap last year on an empty lot her family purchased to build a community garden. Now the project has expanded from just toys, to a place to pick up clothing, shoes, and food.
Remains found in Morgan County identified as Courtland woman missing for over 2 years
A woman missing from Courtland for over two years has been identified as a Jane Doe found in Morgan County just two weeks after her disappearance.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted car theft in Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for assistance from the public in solving an attempted theft that resulted in criminal damage. Officials said that during the overnight hours of Nov. 21, someone tried to steal two classic cars from Two Lane Motors in Mahomet. Though the suspect(s) were not successful in […]
Champaign Co. ministry hosts Christmas giveaway
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restoration Urban Ministries hosted its 30th annual Christmas giveaway. The organization provided food, clothes, and gifts to people in Champaign County. Assistant Director Bonnie Craft says it’s their favorite thing to do. “It’s wonderful that God has used is in these 30 years to...
Two wanted for credit card fraud in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who committed credit card fraud multiple times last week. According to BPD’s Facebook page, two suspects went on a spending spree on Dec. 12 using a stolen credit card at multiple retailers. The...
Springfield Police arrest 9 people for weapon offenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield. A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18. 31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. […]
Police: No criminal element related to body found in creek near Hillsboro High School
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Police said there was no criminal element related to a body found in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Ernst, 33, of Hillsboro. Hillsboro Police said surveillance footage shows Ernst entering the creek alone multiple times. Toxicology reports...
Springfield students complete Santa House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at District 186 brought back a central Illinois holiday tradition. Lanphier High School students were tasked to continue the Santa House tradition by building a new cottage for Santa. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening at Robin Roberts Stadium, students presented the new house to Santa himself. He approved of […]
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
Dreaming of a "White Christmas?"
(WAND WEATHER)- It is looking more and more likely we will see a "White Christmas" this year across Central Illinois. What exactly is a "White Christmas?" How much snow does it take for it to be called that, and how common is it here?. From a meteorological standpoint, an inch...
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday.
Demolition Work To Get Underway At Pillsbury Site
Demolition work is set to begin in the days to come on some of the remaining structures at the former Pillsbury Mills site. The site’s nonprofit owner, Moving Pillsbury Forward, says two dilapidated warehouses will be the first structures to come down, because they have partially collapsed and pose a safety hazard to anyone on the site.
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
2 juveniles charged as adults for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two juveniles are being tried as adults for allegedly stealing 25 guns from a Bloomington sporting goods store in December of last year, with one of the stolen firearms being used to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria. Earlier this week, 14-year-old Antwan Freeman appeared...
