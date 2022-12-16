ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WAND TV

DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Springfield woman spreads cheer to local families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - What started out as a way to clean out a toy box became a way to spread holiday cheer to local families. Dezirae Bohlen first started the Toy Swap last year on an empty lot her family purchased to build a community garden. Now the project has expanded from just toys, to a place to pick up clothing, shoes, and food.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted car theft in Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for assistance from the public in solving an attempted theft that resulted in criminal damage. Officials said that during the overnight hours of Nov. 21, someone tried to steal two classic cars from Two Lane Motors in Mahomet. Though the suspect(s) were not successful in […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. ministry hosts Christmas giveaway

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restoration Urban Ministries hosted its 30th annual Christmas giveaway. The organization provided food, clothes, and gifts to people in Champaign County. Assistant Director Bonnie Craft says it’s their favorite thing to do. “It’s wonderful that God has used is in these 30 years to...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two wanted for credit card fraud in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who committed credit card fraud multiple times last week. According to BPD’s Facebook page, two suspects went on a spending spree on Dec. 12 using a stolen credit card at multiple retailers. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police arrest 9 people for weapon offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield. A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18. 31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield students complete Santa House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at District 186 brought back a central Illinois holiday tradition. Lanphier High School students were tasked to continue the Santa House tradition by building a new cottage for Santa. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening at Robin Roberts Stadium, students presented the new house to Santa himself. He approved of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run

LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Dreaming of a "White Christmas?"

(WAND WEATHER)- It is looking more and more likely we will see a "White Christmas" this year across Central Illinois. What exactly is a "White Christmas?" How much snow does it take for it to be called that, and how common is it here?. From a meteorological standpoint, an inch...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Demolition Work To Get Underway At Pillsbury Site

Demolition work is set to begin in the days to come on some of the remaining structures at the former Pillsbury Mills site. The site’s nonprofit owner, Moving Pillsbury Forward, says two dilapidated warehouses will be the first structures to come down, because they have partially collapsed and pose a safety hazard to anyone on the site.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL

