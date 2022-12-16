LUDLOW, Vt. – As 2022 draws itself to a close, the winter is only just getting started. With new progress underway, the Ludlow Recreation Committee is excited to share the most recent updates. To start the season the Ludlow Parks and Recreation Department hosted a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, a familiar race that this year benefited Black River Good Neighbor Service, raising over $500 in cash, toys, and food. As for regular events this winter, indoor soccer will be incorporated in the Ludlow Elementary Gym on Sundays from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Furthermore, grade-school basketball is underway. Home games are hosted in the Ludlow Community Center. A huge shoutout to the players, parents, and coaches for all they do to represent community athletics programs.

LUDLOW, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO