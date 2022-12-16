Read full article on original website
Candlelight Christmas Eve service in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The community is warmly invited to the Christmas Eve service on Saturday evening, Dec. 24, at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry. The church is located at 2051 Vt. Rt. 11 in Londonderry, VT. The service is at 5:30 p.m. and will be a service of...
John F. Sinclair, 2022
WINDSOR, Vt. – I, John Fleming Sinclair, departed this planet on Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by my family. I died of old age and a lot of fun. I was blessed with wonderful parents, Ned (Newcastle, NB), and Helen (Toronto, ON), who raised me, my brother Hugh, and my sister Jane in Windsor, Vt. I graduated from Middlebury College, where I focused on competitive skiing and parties, and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School, where I focused on my studies. I opened a dental practice in Springfield, Vt. in 1967. My wife Nancy and I built a home on Woodbury Road and raised three children, Molly (Old Orchard Beach, Maine), Jes (Castleton, Vt.), and Peter (San Marino, Calif.). I am survived by my three children and two grandchildren, John and Mary.
SAPA TV to Host 5th Annual Public Domain Christmas
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, will once again run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 7 p.m. Christmas Eve to 7 p.m. Christmas Day. Viewers in Springfield, Weathersfield, Chester, and in Charlestown, N.H. are welcomed to spend the...
Film screening and concert with “The Reverend” on 1/7
PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents a screening of “The Reverend,” a documentary feature film, followed by a Q&A with director Nick Canfield on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at Next Stage. The subjects of the film, Reverend Vince Anderson & His Love Choir, perform at Next Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Ludlow Recreation End of Year Update 2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – As 2022 draws itself to a close, the winter is only just getting started. With new progress underway, the Ludlow Recreation Committee is excited to share the most recent updates. To start the season the Ludlow Parks and Recreation Department hosted a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, a familiar race that this year benefited Black River Good Neighbor Service, raising over $500 in cash, toys, and food. As for regular events this winter, indoor soccer will be incorporated in the Ludlow Elementary Gym on Sundays from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Furthermore, grade-school basketball is underway. Home games are hosted in the Ludlow Community Center. A huge shoutout to the players, parents, and coaches for all they do to represent community athletics programs.
Youth-driven program reminds of the consequences for providing alcohol to minors
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The holiday season is upon us. As families gather to celebrate, it is important for adults to stay vigilant with alcohol use and make sure alcohol is not easily accessible to young people. Underage drinking can be especially prevalent during the holidays, so a group of local youth leaders participated in a national program that reminds adults to do their part to ensure a happy and safe holiday for everyone.
Mt. Ascutney Hospital names Tayo S. Kirchhof Director of Development
WINDSOR, Vt. – Tayo S. Kirchhof has been appointed Director of Development by Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC), a member of Dartmouth Health. In this role, Kirchhof will work with individuals and organizations in Windsor, Vt. and surrounding areas to steward programs and gifts that support MAHHC’s mission.
Springfield Chamber seeks nominations
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce honors a Citizen of the Year and an Organization of the Year for their outstanding leadership, civic pride, and commitment to the betterment of Springfield and the surrounding area. We invite you to join us in recognizing those...
