Framingham Public Schools To Receive $1.69 Million For Adult Education Services
MALDEN – The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 20, announced historic funding amounts to adult education providers, awarding $250 million over the next five years. Adult education services will expand to new programs not currently funded and provide 5,000 total seats for adult basic education students and more than 16,000 for adult English learners.
Healey & Driscoll Retain Krauthamer & Associates to Conduct Search for Next MBTA General Manager
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Healey-Driscoll team submitted to SOURCE media. (file photo) BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll announced today, December 20, they have retained the executive search firm Krauthamer & Associates (K&A) to conduct the search for a permanent General Manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). K&A is the premier transit search firm in the field and has placed hundreds of executives in transit agencies across the country, including through other state contracts in Massachusetts.
multihousingnews.com
Partially Affordable Senior Housing Opens in Massachusetts
Pennrose broke ground on the 60-unit project last year. Pennrose has completed Julia Bancroft Apartments, a 60-unit mixed-income, senior housing community in Auburn, Mass. The age-restricted community caters to seniors aged 62 and over. Of the total, 45 units are affordable to residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, seven of them being accessible units and four being allocated for community-based housing.
WBUR
As literacy screening becomes a requirement in Mass., a look at what impact it makes in schools
Third graders at Sumner G. Whittier School, in Everett, sound out words — syllable by syllable — on a recent morning. Teacher Audra Lessard asks each of the five students to carefully read a word aloud from a worksheet. “Br - i - m … brim!” says Matthew....
mybackyardnews.com
EARLY EDUCATION AND CHILDCARE – MASSACHUSETTS
BOSTON — The Board of Early Education and Care today voted unanimously to give initial approval to a package of regulation changes that will improve the way low-income families access child care, aimed at making it easier for families to receive childcare financial assistance and enable more children to participate in high-quality early education programs.
MetroWest Center For Independent Living Advertising For Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Center for Independent Living (MWCIL) is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization in its mission to enhance the full participation of persons with disabilities in the community. The Center’s director recently died. The Center is a consumer‑controlled, community‑based, cross‑disability, nonresidential private nonprofit...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Rate of Massachusetts residents leaving the state the highest since 2005
The pandemic put a strain on our workforce here in Massachusetts. The latest report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF) found startling trends when it comes to the population of Massachusetts, and they were all exacerbated by COVID-19.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal. The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests...
Executive Director of Teach Western Mass named to incoming governor’s transition team
The executive director of Teach Western Mass has been selected to serve on Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition committee on thriving youth and young adults. Latshang founded the organization which works with the Springfield Empowerment Zone and the Holyoke Public Schools, which is in state receivership because of poor performance, to ensure the highest-need schools in the region have effective and diverse teachers. The organization operates with financial support from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation and partners with 30 schools in the region including five charter schools.
whdh.com
Holiday Helping: Polikseni Manxhari’s classic pastitsio
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Polikseni Manxhari is making her classic pastitsio. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe out?...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
1 Saint Bridget School’s annual Christmas Pageant is tonight at 6:30 in the church. 2. Today is the last day to sign up for a Christmas meal delivered by Framingham Police Association on Christmas Day. 3. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings: (remote unless otherwise noted):. Framingham Retirement Board at 10...
City of Framingham’s Community Health Coordinator Leaves
FRAMINGHAM – Less than two year with the City of Framingham, the Community Health Coordinator has left. Today was Kimberly Rivas’ last day with the Framingham Health Department. Hired in March 2021, she chaired the City of Framingham’s Age & Dementia Friendly Coalition. “Working with you all...
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Expand rental aid to address Massachusetts housing crisis
BOSTON – Fewer than half of Massachusetts households eligible to receive state rental aid tap into a mix of available subsidies, a disparity policymakers could address by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers, researchers concluded in a new report. Rolling out an extensive analysis of what...
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards nearly $51 million to certain Massachusetts schools; see what and where the money is going
DANVERS –– The Baker-Polito Administration Tuesday awarded nearly $51 million in Skills Capital Grants to high schools, colleges, and educational institutions, which marks a milestone of awarding more than $200 million total over the past eight years to upgrade technology and lab spaces for students, expand career programs for young people and adults, and increase capacity in workforce training programs across the Commonwealth. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta visited Essex North Shore Technical High School Tuesday to announce the awards and tour the school’s new Agricultural Museum, which is being built by students.
Community ties: Worcester Gay Professionals offers opportunity to connect
WORCESTER — When city resident Wade Tenney started the Worcester Gay Professionals Networking group in June 2015, he wasn’t sure what to expect. “I wanted to give people a venue to socialize, exchange ideas and do some networking at the same time,” said Tenney, having seen the success of similar groups while on a business trip in Florida.
Massachusetts Adding Cannabis Education to Driving School Curriculum
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), in partnership with members of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission and AAA Northeast yesterday, December 16, announced that as of January 2023, Massachusetts will be the first recreational-use cannabis state in the nation to adopt, “Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving,” a AAA curriculum that educates teens on the risks of cannabis-impaired driving.
WCVB
Innovative Boston company provides support for newborns, parents
BOSTON — For new parents, finding a judgment free space to get medically trained advice and figure out what works best for them can be challenging, but a Boston business is changing the conversation around how people can support growing families. Emily Silver and Jamie O'Day are the brains...
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
thereminder.com
New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction
It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
