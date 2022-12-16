ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
fox32chicago.com

Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes

CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com

Pair injured in Austin house fire

CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Monday morning at a house in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The fire began around 4 a.m. inside a home at 1109 N. Laramie Avenue, according to fire officials. One person was taken to Stroger Hospital in...
WGN News

Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property

CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
fox32chicago.com

Cook County boy charged in road-rage shooting of man on Interstate 57

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 17-year-old Calumet Park boy has been charged in connection with a weekend road-rage shooting on a Chicago expressway that left a man wounded. The boy faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at about 3:33 p.m. on Interstate 57 near the South Halsted Street interchange, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in face on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown stop: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Redline in South Loop early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown stop in the 100 block of Cermak Road. The victim was struck in the ear and the eye....
