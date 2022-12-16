Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting outside Mariano's leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking lot outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Area Three detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
cwbchicago.com
cwbchicago.com
Man committed 2 robberies on the CTA while on bail for having a gun on the CTA, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who is currently jailed for allegedly robbing a man on the Red Line downtown while he was on bail for allegedly having a gun on the Red Line on the South Side has been charged with committing yet another robbery on the CTA earlier this year.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
15-year-old shot while inside car on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot while he was sitting in a car on the South Side of Chicago, according to police. The boy was shot around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in front of a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of East 95th Street. He was shot in the arm and taken to […]
fox32chicago.com
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
cwbchicago.com
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Pair injured in Austin house fire
CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Monday morning at a house in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The fire began around 4 a.m. inside a home at 1109 N. Laramie Avenue, according to fire officials. One person was taken to Stroger Hospital in...
Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property
CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
Chicago man on life support after brutal attack in suspected road rage incident on Dan Ryan
His family said he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway, and when he pulled off onto a nearby street, the people who hit his car jumped out and attacked him.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County boy charged in road-rage shooting of man on Interstate 57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 17-year-old Calumet Park boy has been charged in connection with a weekend road-rage shooting on a Chicago expressway that left a man wounded. The boy faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at about 3:33 p.m. on Interstate 57 near the South Halsted Street interchange, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
