ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

10-year-old alone and trapped inside mobile home, wrapped around tree during tornado

By Rodricka Taylor
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOF9Y_0jkvhSSk00

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY ) Stephanie Suire and her 10-year-old son Conner Darby live toward the end of their mobile home community on Bradley Lane in New Iberia.

Suire left their home just before the tornado hit Wednesday to check on her father who lives nearby.

“I get down the road and I see the tornado coming,” Suire said.

EXCLUSIVE: New Iberia tornado flips mobile home with couple inside

“I see it hit and all I could tell my dad was it done hit the house. The tornado hit the house. OMG, Conner is in the house.”

In shock, Suire said she ran back to her house jumping over broken power lines trying to reach her son.

Hospital, dentist office and more damaged by Iberia Parish tornadoes

“I’m hollering Conner, and he’s coming up from the top and he’s screaming, momma.”

The 10-year-old was trapped inside his home with his four dogs, two turtles, and his rabbits. He climbed out a window to escape.

He was taken away by police who brought him to the hospital.

Although not seriously injured, doctors cared for a deep cut he got after jumping from a glass window.

VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish

“It’s hard,” his mother said. “Our families are helping us pull ourselves together and God has been with us through this whole disaster.”

What was once the stair way up to the Suire home is now broken metal, windows, and debris.

As they look through what is left, they ask for prayers.

“One dog is still missing. A white female Maltese poodle. If you find her contact the family at 337-577-4468.

You can also help the family with donations of clothes, house items, and shoes and replace Christmas gifts for Dabry with help through their Gofundme account .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WMBB

WMBB

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy