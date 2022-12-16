Read full article on original website
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
Chimney believed to be start of Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire. Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace […]
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
11 vehicles involved in 2 crashes on I-20 in Smith County
UPDATE- There were no major injuries after two crashes on I-20 in Smith County on Monday. The first crash involved seven vehicles. A vehicle tried to take the ramp onto I-20, then an 18-wheeler behind it tried to avoid hitting the car and swerved, DPS said. The 18-wheeler overturned as a result. Six other cars […]
SSPD: Woman Jailed After Failing To Pay For More Than $100 Worth Of Merchandise
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was jailed on a felony charge after admitting she failed to pay for more than $100 worth of merchandise before leaving the self-checkout at Walmart over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported being contacted at 3:32 p.m. Dec....
Officials respond to Tyler church fire
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler have responded to a fire at the Freedom Fellowship Church in Tyler on Loop 323 near Fairfax Drive. The call came in around 10 a.m. on Monday, and multiple departments responded to assist.
KLTV
Longview Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The forecast for East Texas shows that some of the coldest temperatures of this early winter are coming, and that has sparked some urgency among East Texas homeless shelters. Bitter, freezing cold with overnight temperatures in the teens will be on us by mid-week. The Hiway...
ktbb.com
TxDOT High Street Bridge construction project to begin in early 2023
LONGVIEW — Beginning in early 2023, TxDOT and contractor crews will begin construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. The construction will require a change in traffic in the area. Traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of the bridge while demolition and construction are underway on the opposite side. Traffic flow will then switch to the other side so the project can be completed. The project is scheduled to last approximately two years. Signs warning motorists of the construction project will be put into place before the construction begins. The work will be done just south of Nelson Street, with the bridge crossing over the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
ktalnews.com
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
KLTV
Crockett man accused of stealing trailer, excavator from Athens area
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was arrested Sunday, accused of stealing an excavator and trailer from the Athens area. According to Crockett police, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, an officer with the Crockett Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 287 North. The vehicle was a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator. The officer witnessed the vehicle commit traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over. The officer was soon joined by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
KLTV
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
DPS: 33-year-old Longview man dies after vehicle crashes into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 33-year-old Longview man died after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Wednesday, said Texas DPS. The wreck took place in Smith County on County Road 384 about 4.6 miles northeast of Tyler. A 2015 GMC Sierra was heading north on CR 384, then the vehicle went off the […]
KXII.com
Fire damages Love County home
GREENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area of Love County Sunday. The Love County Fire Department said several volunteer firefighters were nearby and managed to stop the fire before it reached the master bedroom, but most of the rest of the house was a total loss.
8 Dog Friendly Restaurants in the Longview, Texas Area
It’s clear that most pet owners in East Texas consider their four-legged family members to be family. That was obvious just a few days ago when I saw someone on social media ask for a list of restaurants around Longview, Texas that allows dogs to dine with their humans. And it didn’t take long for locals in Longview to help out and give 8 suggestions on where you could grab a bite to eat while taking your dog with you.
Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview
UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
KLTV
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
