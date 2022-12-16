LONGVIEW — Beginning in early 2023, TxDOT and contractor crews will begin construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. The construction will require a change in traffic in the area. Traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of the bridge while demolition and construction are underway on the opposite side. Traffic flow will then switch to the other side so the project can be completed. The project is scheduled to last approximately two years. Signs warning motorists of the construction project will be put into place before the construction begins. The work will be done just south of Nelson Street, with the bridge crossing over the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

