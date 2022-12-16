Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Khloe Kardashian Debuts Bangs In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos
Khloe Kardashian is not afraid to take risks and she proved that when she debuted front bangs in a new Instagram post. The 38-year-old showed off her stunning new hair makeover in two photos that showed her with her brown hair down in waves while fluffy front bangs covered her forehead.
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty
Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
Whitney Houston’s Daughter: Learn About Bobbi Kristina & Her Tragic Death
Bobbi Kristina Brown is Whitney Houston’s only child. Bobbi adored her mother and called her a ‘best friend’. She claimed to have gotten married to Nick Gordon in 2014. Bobbi tragically died in 2015, similar to the way her mother passed. Pop icon Whitney Houston is remembered as...
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Granted Full Custody of Their 13-Month-Old Son Prince
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed son Prince Lyric in November 2021 Custody of Aaron Carter's little boy has been decided. On Thursday, TMZ reported that the late singer's fiancée, Melanie Martin, was granted custody of their 13-month-old son, Prince Lyric. The baby boy had been under the care of Martin's mother since September. In a statement about the court's decision shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Martin says, "I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away." "I know Aaron...
Sonya Eddy Dead: ‘General Hospital’ Star Sadly Dies At 55
Sonya Eddy “passed away last night,” Octavia Spencer posted on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20) while sharing a photo of the 55-year-old General Hospital actress (h/t TMZ). “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” Octavia didn’t explain what led to Sonya’s death, and fans filled the comments section with messages of grief and sorrow. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ms. Eddy’s rep for information.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss went radio silent as wife, police desperately looked for him, more news
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' left his house and stopped taking his wife's phone calls in the lead up to his suicide death, a report says. TMZ said the "Ellen" staple and his wife, Allison Holker, didn't have any kind of disagreement before he left their home, but she was insistent that something was terribly wrong in speaking to authorities. Amid the chaos, officers even followed the "Dancing With The Stars" pro to her house and searched around to see if they could find anything tied to his sudden disappearance. Following the search, police, too, felt something was amiss and nearly listed him as a "critical missing persons" case, the website said. Shortly after, however, police got a call from a staffer at a nearby motel alerting them that tWitch's body was found in the bathtub of the room he booked for the night. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Bre Tiesi defends Nick Cannon’s parenting amid LaNisha Cole’s apparent shade
Bre Tiesi gushed about Nick Cannon’s parenting after LaNisha Cole seemingly shaded the “Masked Singer” host. The “Selling Sunset” star posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM to her Story on Monday, reading, “I love that he shows up for his kids. “My kids’ dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts,” the message continued. “Nothing.” The reality star, 31, replied, “THIS! Nick always shows up.” Tiesi, who shares son Legendary, 5 months, with Cannon, called the 42-year-old a “present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person.” The Netflix personality concluded, “We love u!” The social media upload came one day...
Luke Combs Attacks Drum Set During Concert, Confuses Non-Fans
Luke Combs caused some fans to worry over his onstage antics. The country star recently wrapped up his The Middle Off Somewhere tour at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. However, Combs acted in an uncharacteristic manner that left some fans perplexed. In a TikTok video of the moment, Combs can be seen introducing his band during the show. When it's time for the drummer to take the spotlight, Combs suddenly walks up to him with a drumstick in hand and uses it to hit the cymbals aggressively while the drummer is playing. Seemingly pumped up, the singer then starts pushing on the drums before grabbing one and throwing it on the ground, after which Combs simply walks downstage. Viewers of the video were taken aback by the country artist's sudden change in disposition and wondered if he acted out of anger. In the end, some said it was nothing more than show business.
Move Over Kim, North West Is the Newest Kardashian Influencer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to being influencers, few families do it like the Kardashians. And now, the family has added an accidental new influencer to their fold: North West. The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be only 9 years old, but she’s already making a splash on TikTok, with a recent post about Touchland’s “Power Mist” Hand Sanitizer leading to a huge surge in sales for the health and hygiene brand. In fact, a rep for Touchland...
Mom declares ‘B-shaped’ pregnancy bellies are ‘normal and beautiful’ in TikTok PSA
This pregnant mama is encouraging other moms to embrace their B-shaped bellies. A “B” belly is when a pregnancy bump appears as though it is creased in the middle. This invisible “waistband” causes it to appear like a “B” as opposed to the more common “D” shape.
Tori Spelling Proves She & Dean McDermott Are Very Much Together With Family Gingerbread House
Tori Spelling reminded fans that the holidays are all about family. The Beverly Hills 90210 actress took to her Instagram on Dec. 15 to share a cute clip of her family’s gingerbread house, which had all the member’s names written in frosting on the roof, including her rumored-to-be-estranged husband Dean McDermott. After months of speculation that their marriage of 16 years was on the rocks, Tori and Dean look like they are going stronger than ever, in what appeared to be a show of solidarity.
Josh Duggar: Details of His Pathetic New Year's Eve Behind Bars Revealed!
When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months behind bars, many who had been paying close attention to his trial were deeply upset. After all, this was a man who had been committing unspeakable atrocities for his entire adult life, and there was a widespread feeling that he should have received a much longer sentence.
Master P Getting Back to Philanthropic Work After Romeo Beef
Master P is deading the feud with his oldest son, Romeo Miller … and apologizing for his role in their family fallout playing out on social media over the weekend. In a passionate explanation, Master P told Romeo he was still grieving over the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller, and that his daily grind and hustle were part of his therapy.
North West Pranks Mom Kim Kardashian in Bed By ‘Shaving’ Her Eyebrows With Filter: Watch Video
The ultimate jokester! North West pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, while she lay in bed by “shaving” her eyebrows in a new video, using a photo filter. “So funny, the fake eyebrows filter,” the youngster, 9, and the Hulu star, 42, captioned their TikTok post on Sunday, December 18, as the duo share their joint account @kimandnorth.
Gwendlyn Brown: Thanks for Getting Divorced, Mom and Dad! Now I'm Famous!
Gwendlyn Brown is making the best of a challenging situation. Amid a Sister Wives season that has taken viewers behind the scenes of her parents’ break-up, the 21-year old joked around via Instagram on Thursday, December 15. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn...
Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Shares Pics of Their Adorable, Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower [Photos]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are busy getting ready for the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- but the couple recently took some time to celebrate with friends and family at an adorable surprise baby shower, according to a carousel of images that Summer posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18).
Sharon Osbourne Goes Shopping After Medical Scare
Sharon Osbourne looks like she's feeling a lot better after suffering a terrifying medical emergency while shooting a TV show ... because she went on a shopping trip. Sharon was feeling well enough Monday to hit up the James Perse store in Beverly Hills. As you can see, Sharon was...
'Super Sized Salon' Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37 After Heart Complications
Jamie Lopez, the driving force behind Babydoll Beauty Couture and star of "Super Sized Salon" has died ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to Lopez tell us she'd been hospitalized in Las Vegas and died over the weekend as a result of heart complications. A rep for BBC said in a statement, "We regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez. We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss."
