Luke Combs caused some fans to worry over his onstage antics. The country star recently wrapped up his The Middle Off Somewhere tour at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. However, Combs acted in an uncharacteristic manner that left some fans perplexed. In a TikTok video of the moment, Combs can be seen introducing his band during the show. When it's time for the drummer to take the spotlight, Combs suddenly walks up to him with a drumstick in hand and uses it to hit the cymbals aggressively while the drummer is playing. Seemingly pumped up, the singer then starts pushing on the drums before grabbing one and throwing it on the ground, after which Combs simply walks downstage. Viewers of the video were taken aback by the country artist's sudden change in disposition and wondered if he acted out of anger. In the end, some said it was nothing more than show business.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO