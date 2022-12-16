Read full article on original website
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Ellsworth American
Singers sought for new community chorus launched
ELLSWORTH — Voice teacher and actress Gina Schuh-Turner will direct an adult community chorus being launched jointly by Ellsworth Community Music Institute and Friends in Action in Ellsworth. No auditions are required and all voices are welcome. Registration recently opened for Scherzo, a community chorus geared for adults aged...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
foxbangor.com
Maine Jewelry & Art business prepares to close
BANGOR--Maine Jewelry & Art will be closing its doors after bringing beauty to downtown Bangor for the past dozen years. “Covid was really difficult. A lot of people are not going out to shop anymore. And also where the inflation and all the problems trying to go food shopping and gas and oil, people are not buying the way they used to buy,” explained Maine Jewelry & Art co-owner Roxanne Munksgaard.
Ellsworth American
Lightkeeper’s cottage gets reroofed
GOULDSBORO — New roof trusses atop the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse’s keeper’s cottage were an encouraging sight for passers-by in the village. The roof work was a visible sign that the 173-year-old landmark is being refurbished following the pre-dawn June 27, 2022, fire that destroyed the second story and heavily damaged the interior.
Ellsworth American
Town may host renewed Bucksport Bay Festival
BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport Bay Festival may return as a one-day event sponsored by the town, with a parade, fireworks and other festivities. The town’s Economic Development Committee voted last Monday in favor of bringing back the festival, which had for 20 years been run by the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, which no longer exists.
This Brand New Windsor Ranch Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & Radiant Heat
The housing market has been wild for literal years now. People have been struggling not just to find something that they can afford, but also just find something period. It seems like as soon as inventory becomes available, it's gone again. We've been paying close attention to the market and...
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Ellsworth American
Fidium expanding all-fiber internet to Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH — Fidium Fiber has announced that Ellsworth will be the next community to get the company’s multi-gig, all-fiber internet. Construction will begin soon, and customers can place pre-orders now. “Folks in Ellsworth have waited for fiber internet, and it’s coming soon,” said Erik Garr, president of Fidium...
Ellsworth American
Erlene Estelle Davis
Erlene Estelle Davis, 90, of Deer Isle, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at Seaport Village, Ellsworth, having lived the last year of her life there. Erlene was the daughter of John R. and Jessie M. (Burns) Pray. She grew up in Stonington and was a 1950 graduate of Stonington High School.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
lcnme.com
Moody’s Gifts Founder Lived a Life of Food, Faith, and Family
Nancy Anne Moody Genthner, co-owner of Moody’s Diner and Moody’s Gifts in Waldoboro was what one community member called a guiding light. As a business owner, an author and an innovator, as a mentor and a mother, she led a life defined by a strong work ethic and the overarching importance of family.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
Ellsworth American
Group says it will appeal Jonesport fish farm approval
JONESPORT — Protect Downeast has announced the group will appeal a Nov. 29 Jonesport Planning Board vote to approve the Kingfish Maine aquaculture project. Elizabeth Boepple, an attorney representing the group, said, “We have to appeal this decision for numerous reasons including Kingfish’s failure to meet several of the land use standards that are there to protect Chandler Bay and surrounding waters.”
Ellsworth American
Linda E. Bragdon Mason
Linda E. Bragdon Mason, 72, died unexpectedly Dec. 19, 2022, in Ellsworth. She was born in Ellsworth Sept. 6, 1950, the daughter of Lester E. Bragdon and Rachel E. Bragdon Hutchins.
Ellsworth American
Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Dec. 22
WINTER HARBOR — Police received a report of coin theft from a Winter Harbor woman on Dec. 13. Officer Ken Schuurman handled the report. The woman reported that several hundred dollars worth of coins were stolen from her. Police have interviewed one person of interest. The case remains under investigation.
high-profile.com
Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer
Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
Ellsworth American
Area churches announce Christmas service schedules
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County’s Catholic churches have announced their Mass schedules for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25). On Saturday, Dec. 24, Masses are scheduled at 4 p.m. at Holy Redeemer (Bar Harbor), St. Joseph (Ellsworth), St. Vincent de Paul (Bucksport) and Our Lady of Holy Hope (Castine).
