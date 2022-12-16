Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellsworth American
Singers sought for new community chorus launched
ELLSWORTH — Voice teacher and actress Gina Schuh-Turner will direct an adult community chorus being launched jointly by Ellsworth Community Music Institute and Friends in Action in Ellsworth. No auditions are required and all voices are welcome. Registration recently opened for Scherzo, a community chorus geared for adults aged...
Ellsworth American
Town may host renewed Bucksport Bay Festival
BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport Bay Festival may return as a one-day event sponsored by the town, with a parade, fireworks and other festivities. The town’s Economic Development Committee voted last Monday in favor of bringing back the festival, which had for 20 years been run by the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, which no longer exists.
Ellsworth American
Area churches announce Christmas service schedules
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County’s Catholic churches have announced their Mass schedules for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25). On Saturday, Dec. 24, Masses are scheduled at 4 p.m. at Holy Redeemer (Bar Harbor), St. Joseph (Ellsworth), St. Vincent de Paul (Bucksport) and Our Lady of Holy Hope (Castine).
Ellsworth American
Erlene Estelle Davis
Erlene Estelle Davis, 90, of Deer Isle, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at Seaport Village, Ellsworth, having lived the last year of her life there. Erlene was the daughter of John R. and Jessie M. (Burns) Pray. She grew up in Stonington and was a 1950 graduate of Stonington High School.
Ellsworth American
Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Dec. 22
WINTER HARBOR — Police received a report of coin theft from a Winter Harbor woman on Dec. 13. Officer Ken Schuurman handled the report. The woman reported that several hundred dollars worth of coins were stolen from her. Police have interviewed one person of interest. The case remains under investigation.
Ellsworth American
Lightkeeper’s cottage gets reroofed
GOULDSBORO — New roof trusses atop the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse’s keeper’s cottage were an encouraging sight for passers-by in the village. The roof work was a visible sign that the 173-year-old landmark is being refurbished following the pre-dawn June 27, 2022, fire that destroyed the second story and heavily damaged the interior.
Ellsworth American
Linda E. Bragdon Mason
Linda E. Bragdon Mason, 72, died unexpectedly Dec. 19, 2022, in Ellsworth. She was born in Ellsworth Sept. 6, 1950, the daughter of Lester E. Bragdon and Rachel E. Bragdon Hutchins.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Dec. 22
ELLSWORTH — The Police Department and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the Dec. 13 death of a 28-year-old man. Capt. Shawn Willey said the death is not considered suspicious.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Dec. 22
GOULDSBORO — A 62-year-old Corea man is facing a domestic violence terrorizing charge following a Dec. 14 incident in which the alleged victim told police that she had locked herself in a bedroom for protection at a Route 195 residence in Corea, according to Sgt. Adam Brackett. At 11:16...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 22
ELLSWORTH — The area’s first substantive wintry weather led to crashes in Penobscot and Blue Hill, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. A pickup truck went off the road and into a tree line after a motorist lost control due to snow-covered roadways Dec. 17 on Front Ridge Road in Penobscot, said Deputy Justin Burnett.
Ellsworth American
Fatigue leads to River Road rollover
BUCKSPORT — A car went off the road, hit a culvert and a granite statue and rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels after a motorist fell asleep while driving on the River Road the afternoon of Dec. 14. Officer Matt Schmidt said Kyle Willette, 53, of...
Ellsworth American
Fidium expanding all-fiber internet to Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH — Fidium Fiber has announced that Ellsworth will be the next community to get the company’s multi-gig, all-fiber internet. Construction will begin soon, and customers can place pre-orders now. “Folks in Ellsworth have waited for fiber internet, and it’s coming soon,” said Erik Garr, president of Fidium...
Ellsworth American
Group says it will appeal Jonesport fish farm approval
JONESPORT — Protect Downeast has announced the group will appeal a Nov. 29 Jonesport Planning Board vote to approve the Kingfish Maine aquaculture project. Elizabeth Boepple, an attorney representing the group, said, “We have to appeal this decision for numerous reasons including Kingfish’s failure to meet several of the land use standards that are there to protect Chandler Bay and surrounding waters.”
Ellsworth American
Columbia Falls lays groundwork for possible March vote on large project moratorium
COLUMBIA FALLS — Town officials in Columbia Falls on Dec. 13 began laying the groundwork for a moratorium on large-scale developments like the proposed Flagpole of Freedom Park, as their attorneys sketched out a timeline that would have voters consider the measure in March. If approved by voters, the...
Comments / 0