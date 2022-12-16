ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

1stFASTOorahh
4d ago

“This election was very close, and we fell just 0.19% short of victory,” Hinojosa said in a statement. “While we did not get the result we were hoping for in the Senate race and subsequent recount, I remain committed to advancing our shared values.”You win some, and you lose some. The recount found more votes for both candidates. Republicans still won an overwhelming majority in the state.

Guest
4d ago

GM Morgan La mantilla I’m very proud off you how you run your Canpaign with negative adds and we support you again on your turn is up in four years in Hidalgo County you won with a big numbers we will be here for you anything you need us k thanks and GOD BLESS YOU ONCE YOu GET SWARE in on JANUARY 1.2023 !!!!🙏

delash
4d ago

As long as the loser conceded that is good sportsmanship....🤷‍♀️

