Sequoyah High School teacher earns award for instructional excellence

By Staff reports, CCSD
 4 days ago
Superintendent Brian Hightower, left, presented the 2022 Game Changer Award for Instructional Excellence to Sequoyah High School Career Pathways teacher Brandon Grummer Dec. 14. CCSD

A Sequoyah High School teacher has earned a top award for instructional excellence from the Cherokee County school superintendent.

Superintendent Brian Hightower presented the 2022 Game Changer Award for Instructional Excellence Dec. 13 to Sequoyah High School Career Pathways teacher Brandon Grummer. He made the surprise presentation to Grummer, who leads the school’s engineering drafting and design and architectural drafting and design programs, in front of his peers during a faculty meeting.

Four Game Changer awards are presented by Hightower each year. These are Instructional Excellence to a classroom teacher, Instructional Support to an employee who serves in a support staff role, Instructional Leadership to a school or district leader and Instructional Advocacy to a non-CCSD employee.

Grummer, whose first career was in architecture, is credited with building a successful architecture and drafting career pathway program at Etowah High School. He earned Etowah’s 2018 Teacher of the Year and Golden Apple honors and later joined the staff at Sequoyah High School, where he again created a successful program for future architects and engineers.

“Brandon is a tremendous teacher, who is admired and respected by his students, his colleagues and the industry professionals he has built partnerships with to benefit his students,” Hightower said, noting that Grummer’s students last spring won honors in Georgia’s American Institute of Architects High School Design Competition, considered the top event for high school architecture students. “Students learn valuable professional skills in his classes and know that they are valued by their teacher because of the great care Brandon shows each of them.”

