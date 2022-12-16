Community college offers first-ever Fowling class

It’s not football, it’s not bowling… it’s Fowling.

A local community college will soon offer a course on Fowling, the popular, homegrown game that’s like a mix of football and bowling.

Washtenaw Community College has partnered with Ypsilanti’s Fōwling Warehouse to offer the first-of-its-kind course, a non-credit personal enrichment class that will be available for anyone to attend starting in the winter.

“It has been a dream of the Fowling community to offer a class in Fowling, and we are glad to partner with Washtenaw Community College to be the first in the country to offer this class,” Fōwling Warehouse owner-manager Scott Brown said.

The class will be taught by Fowling founder Chris Hutt, who came up with the beer-inspired idea to toss a football at bowling pins with some friends when a plan to build an outdoor bowling alley at an Indy 500 tailgating party didn’t quite work out.

The game caught on, and they soon opened a Fowling club in an old warehouse in the Detroit area, which became the first Fōwling Warehouse. Others have opened Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Atlanta, with a Dallas area location on the way.

The five-week course takes place at the Fōwling Warehouse’s recently opened Ypsi-Ann Arbor location at 3050 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti, and will include the history of the game, its rules, and techniques and strategy. The one-hour classes start at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 and run through March 6.

Registration costs $75, and you do not need to be a WCC student to sign up. Interested Fowling students can learn more at The Washtenaw Community College website .

