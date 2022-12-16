ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida school districts revise LGBTQ support guides due to 'Don't Say Gay' scrutiny

By News Service of Florida
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y69RX_0jkvfXET00

Ten school districts whose LGBTQ support guides and other policies were called into question by the state Board of Education are in various stages of revising the documents, or in some cases have dropped the disputed guides, according to responses the board discussed Wednesday.

State officials are scrutinizing the districts’ guides to ensure that they comply with a 2021 law known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which deals with what families are entitled to know about their children's education and health care.

The review of the guides also addresses a state Board of Education rule guiding bathroom and locker-room access as well as a controversial new law formally titled “Parental Rights in Education.”

The law, passed by the Legislature this year, requires that parents be notified of any “change in the student’s services or monitoring related to the student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being and the school’s ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment” for the student.

[content-2]

Critics of the law have focused on a provision in the law that prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for early grades, disparagingly dubbing it the “don’t say gay” measure.

Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor with the state Department of Education, wrote to the districts in November raising concerns about a range of issues that he said may not comply with the laws and the regulation. Oliva’s action came three months after Education state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz authorized a statewide review of school districts’ guides.

During a conference call held by the Board of Education Wednesday, Oliva gave members an update on changes being made by the districts.

“We sent 10 school districts a letter where we identified language from the policies and the documents and procedures that we received, kind of highlighting some of this language saying, ‘you may want to consider reviewing your current district policies … to just make sure that they are up to date and in accordance’” with state law and state board rules, Oliva said.

Leon County school officials, for example, are in the process of revising guidelines called the “Inclusive School Guide for LCS Employees,” and are poised to adopt new procedures related to issues such as transgender students’ participation in sports.

Oliva questioned the Leon County district’s reliance on part of the Florida High School Athletic Association’s bylaws related to “gender identity participation” in sports.

“All eligible students should have the opportunity to participate in interscholastic athletics in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity and expression, irrespective of the gender listed on a student’s birth certificate and/or records,” the FHSAA policy said.

[content-1]

The district now is proposing to drop the FHSAA policy from the guide and adopt language from a state law known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which requires that athletic “teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex.”

The Leon County school board will consider the changes on Jan. 24, according to a letter school district attorney William Spillias sent to state education officials in response to questions from Oliva.

Leon County Superintendent of Schools Rocky Hanna briefly addressed the state board during its conference call Wednesday.

“We are trying our best to work with you all to get guidance on how we can ensure that we are abiding by the Parental Bill of Rights while also abiding by student privacy rights,” Hanna said.

The state’s probe into the guides has drawn criticism from LGBTQ-advocacy organization Equality Florida, which expressed support for school districts that are trying to comply with the Board of Education’s directives.

“The majority of school districts questioned by the State Board of Education about their LGBTQ guidelines are deeply focused on finding solutions. These school districts are working hard to follow local, state, and federal laws, while simultaneously ensuring that our LGBTQ students are protected and that their families are respected,” the organization said in a prepared statement following Wednesday’s board meeting.

The LGBTQ guidelines “are an important tool to help provide clarity and transparency to faculty, staff, students, and their families around their district’s procedures,” the statement said. “Parents of LGBTQ youth deserve to know that when their child goes to school they will be treated with dignity and respect, and that they are safe from harassment and violence.”

The state board also appeared to examine whether districts are complying with Florida laws about discrimination against students, which was the focus of a new law also passed by lawmakers this year. The law restricted how race-related issues can be taught in classrooms and work-place training.

Oliva in November flagged an Indian River County school district “racial equity” policy that, in part, “confronts the institutional racism that results in predictably lower academic achievement for students of color than for their white peers.”

Oliva’s inquiry prompted school leaders to propose changes to address his concerns.

“The (Indian River) Board acknowledges that complex societal and historical factors contribute to inequities within school districts. The Board must provide ALL students with the support and opportunity to succeed,” a proposed revision discussed by the state board on Wednesday said.

Schools in Broward County have already dropped an LGBTQ support guide that was challenged by state officials.

Broward County Superintendent of Schools Vickie Cartwright on Dec. 9 informed the state board that the district discontinued use of the support guide at the end of the last school year.

The state board last month called attention to several parts of the guide, including a portion that gave advice on situations in which students are “coming out” to school personnel.

“Talking to parents/Guardians … it is never appropriate to divulge the sexual orientation of a student to a parent without the student’s consent,” the discarded policy said.

In her response to Oliva, Cartwright wrote that the district expects to complete revisions to its policies and procedures by March 31.

As modifications are underway in various school districts, state board Chairman Tom Grady reminded participants in Wednesday’s conference call that the “Parental Rights in Education” law allows parents to launch legal challenges against school districts that violate the law.

“It seems clear to me that not only Broward but the other districts have a pretty significant incentive to move as quickly as possible, and certainly prior to March 31, in order to revise those procedures to avoid that type of a challenge,” Grady said.

[content-3]

Comments / 45

Tom
4d ago

Teach the children the academics needed to be successful and leave the unnatural sexual orientation and social issues out of it.

Reply(2)
19
libs are hypocrites
4d ago

GOOD!! Teachers, counselors. administrators etc have zero business discussing any of that with students...none, nada, zip

Reply
17
ClickClickBoom
4d ago

No Flag, other than Ole Glory, should be displayed in the classroom for K-12.

Reply
25
Related
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targets teachers' union dues in new legislative session

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks. DeSantis supported the proposal Monday during a speech in Orlando, describing it as “paycheck protection legislation.” The Florida Education Association and other teachers unions backed DeSantis’ Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, in the Nov. 8 election, with Miami-Dade County teachers union leader Karla Hernandez serving as Crist’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

A ban on gender-affirming care for kids has yet to take effect. Some say it's already causing harm

It's been a tough year for Josie. We're not using her last name to protect her privacy. Ever since Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo started calling for a ban on gender-affirming medications for minors in the spring, the 15-year-old from St. Johns County has been terrified she'd lose access to the puberty blockers and hormones she takes to help her body align with her identity.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit

'The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public — particularly Hispanic voters — strongly oppose that measure.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Florida will open up more medical marijuana licenses, double the size of state's industry

State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it far more expensive for marijuana operators to renew their licenses every two years, increasing the cost from roughly $60,000 to more than $1 million.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida

It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

New survey ranks Florida's 67 counties on how well we're caring for our kids

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Policy Institute has released its 2022 numbers – ranking the well-being of children in the Sunshine State's 67 counties. The well-being index ranks counties by how well kids are doing when it comes to the four major categories of economic well-being: education, health, and family and community support.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Governor DeSantis Appoints Four to Board of Professional Engineers

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Christopher Dawson, James Gonzalez, and Sam Mousa and the reappointment of Yassi Myers to the Board of Professional Engineers. Here’s more on those appointed by Gov. DeSantis:. Christopher Dawson. Dawson is a Shareholder at GrayRobinson, P.A. He is a current Board Member...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan

If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
MISSOURI STATE
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
792
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy