Russian missiles fired in Ukraine, one striking a residential building in central city

By Sarah Gambles
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kJal_0jkvfOXA00
A woman cries in front of the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv. At least two people were killed by a strike on a residential building in central Ukraine, where a hunt was on for survivors. | Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press

Numerous Russian missiles were fired in Ukraine early Friday in multiple cities, killing at least two people and injuring eight from a missile that struck a residential building in Kryvvy Rih.

The Washington Post reported that Kyiv officials are saying the attack was “one of the biggest missile attacks” on the city since the war started. Reports say missiles hit the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy areas.

Ukraine military reported that 76 missiles were fired, and its defense system shot down 60 of the missiles, per The Washington Post .

Russian missiles also took out heating system during frigid weather

Missiles also knocked out power and heating systems in multiple cities and towns in the country, during an already extremely cold winter, putting millions of Ukrainians in serious danger, per The New York Times .

“More than 50% of the country’s unified capacity” went down because of the attacks, according to CNN .

The country is implementing emergency power outages to preserve energy and to fix the systems in need of repair.

“I urge Ukrainians to understand that the situation is difficult, I urge them to be as prepared as possible for the fact that there will be no quick improvement in the situation with electricity,” Oleksander Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center, said, per CNN .

European Union added additional sanctions against Russia

On Thursday, the European Union announced additional sanctions against Russia, sanctions which have not been publicly released yet, The Associated Press reported.

The attacks also come after the U.S. Pentagon reported plans to “expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces,” by bringing in a possible addition of 800 troops, per AP News .

