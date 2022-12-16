Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Snow on the way for most of northern Michigan
Snow showers today. Light amounts of snow. And most of the snow will fall in the AM. An inch of snow will be common. In a few towns you could see two inches. Cloudy sky. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour from the west or southwest. We'll get a few gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 30 to 30 degrees across the northern Lower.
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
Walloping 52 Inches of Snow Forecast for Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula in Christmas Week Blizzard
Weather forecasters across the upper tier of the country are warning anyone who will be traveling for the Christmas holiday in 2022 to prepare for potentially impassable conditions as a severe winter weather system is set to impact the region. Perhaps the most extreme snowfall forecast will be for the...
Winter storm watch, warning, advisory: what they mean
It's important to understand the various thresholds of watches/warning/advisories that are issued by the National Weather Service.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
Powerful storm looking likely Christmas week
The countdown to Christmas is on, and a powerful winter storm is becoming increasingly more likely for West Michigan and the entire Great Lakes later this week.
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan firefighters heading downstate to help battle fire at grain elevator
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan firefighters are heading downstate to help battle a fire at a grain elevator in Saginaw County. The members of fire stations in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau Counties gathered Tuesday morning ahead of the trip downstate. The fire at Anderson Inc.; an...
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
marinelink.com
Burger Boat Delivers New Ferry to EUPTA in Michigan
Manitowoc, Wis. shipbuilder Burger Boat Company announced it has delivered a new car/passenger ferry vessel to the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority (EUPTA), located in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The 92-foot U.S.-made steel ferry, Neebish Island III, will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula between...
Winter storm, Arctic blast, wind, to impact region before Christmas
As Christmas approaches this year, the Great Lakes will be dealing with a major winter storm. What seems to be certain is snow, wind, and Arctic cold will impact the area up to and through Christmas.
fox2detroit.com
What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
UpNorthLive.com
Match on Main grants rolled out in northern Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- 35 communities across the state, including some in northern Michigan, will receive Main Street grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie are each receiving around $25,000. "We have not only businesses that are wanting to come into start up, but that...
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
Quick update on significant pre-Christmas snowstorm, dangerous flash-freeze
UPDATE: Christmas Week Arctic Front storm: Move your travel plans to Tuesday or Wednesday to be safe. All of the weather data continues to show a very large, high-wind storm system gelling over the Great Lakes region just before Christmas. Here’s a quick look at the timing. I also want to give you a look at the size of the storm.
Intense winter storm set to strike Metro Detroit just before Christmas — What to expect
The National Weather Service is warning of a “rapidly intensifying winter storm” will bring accumulating snowfall, strong wind gusts, and bitter cold to Southeast Michigan just ahead of the Christmas weekend.
Watch the Snow Fall on One of Our Live Weather Cams
Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan? Want to watch the snow fall in Charlevoix, the boats in Sault Ste. Marie, the Christmas tree in TC or the chickens at NanBop Farms? We’ve got cameras for that!. You’ll find all of our cameras on this...
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
