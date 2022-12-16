ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Snow on the way for most of northern Michigan

Snow showers today. Light amounts of snow. And most of the snow will fall in the AM. An inch of snow will be common. In a few towns you could see two inches. Cloudy sky. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour from the west or southwest. We'll get a few gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 30 to 30 degrees across the northern Lower.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
marinelink.com

Burger Boat Delivers New Ferry to EUPTA in Michigan

Manitowoc, Wis. shipbuilder Burger Boat Company announced it has delivered a new car/passenger ferry vessel to the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority (EUPTA), located in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The 92-foot U.S.-made steel ferry, Neebish Island III, will operate year-round on the St. Mary’s River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula between...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
fox2detroit.com

What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
UpNorthLive.com

Match on Main grants rolled out in northern Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- 35 communities across the state, including some in northern Michigan, will receive Main Street grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie are each receiving around $25,000. "We have not only businesses that are wanting to come into start up, but that...
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
9&10 News

Watch the Snow Fall on One of Our Live Weather Cams

Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan? Want to watch the snow fall in Charlevoix, the boats in Sault Ste. Marie, the Christmas tree in TC or the chickens at NanBop Farms? We’ve got cameras for that!. You’ll find all of our cameras on this...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
98.7 WFGR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
