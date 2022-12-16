Effective: 2022-12-20 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York SLEET MAY MIX WITH RAIN AT TIMES THROUGH THE AFTERNOON A area of light rain moving across northeast Georgia, the Upstate of South Carolina, and the lower Piedmont of North Carolina will continue over the next couple of hours. Sleet may mix in at times but no accumulation of ice is expected.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO