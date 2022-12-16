Next on the chopping block: The City Council’s pork barrel! At least if Eric Adams has a say. The New York mayor is taking aim at the Democratic-majority City Council’s nearly $600 million in discretionary funds as a way to help offset the Big Apple’s financial woes — which are expected to worsen thanks to the growing migrant crisis. Hizzoner revealed in an exclusive interview with The Post editorial board on Tuesday that he wants his across-the-board belt-tightening measures spurred by the migrant crisis to be felt in the district-specific spending of all 51 council members. Adams said he sent a missive Tuesday to...

