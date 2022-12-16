ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
StyleCaster

Kylian Mbappé Was Linked To 2 Models In The Past Year—Here’s Who the World Cup Champ Dated

As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating?  Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...
New York Post

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez explains vulgar World Cup gesture

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez heard the boos loud and clear from France fans during the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday. After Argentina won the shootout 4-2, to win the World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy, which is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament. Martinez raised eyebrows during the postgame ceremony when he was seen holding the trophy near his groin, appearing to thrust his hips. “I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red of the gesture, per multiple reports. “Pride does not work...
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
StyleCaster

Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship

His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages.  From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
The Comeback

Salt Bae slammed for embarrassing World Cup display

Lionel Messi and Argentina completed their goal of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday and they celebrated while also trying their best to avoid the overtures of the man known as Salt Bae. Messi was the first Argentine player to get his hands on the World Cup trophy and lift it in celebration. Read more... The post Salt Bae slammed for embarrassing World Cup display appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
The Associated Press

Messi plans to play on for Argentina after World Cup win

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet, despite ending his pursuit of a World Cup winner’s medal. The soccer great secured the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup

Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...

Comments / 0

Community Policy