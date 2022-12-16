Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.

2 DAYS AGO