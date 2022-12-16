Read full article on original website
The historic 2022 FIFA World Cup Final had people from all walks of life from around the world watching, enjoying and commenting. One prominent person who was clearly watching was U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . The Congressperson took to Twitter to congratulate Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team for their World Cup win.
World Cup final live: Argentina vs France score, highlights, result from 2022 FIFA championship
By now the world is intimately familiar with the stakes of the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France: a 35-year-old Lionel Messi is one game away from winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. Standing in Messi's way from the trophy in...
Watch Lionel Messi Score Penalty Kick In 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
Messi scored the first goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.
How much money does World Cup winner get for winning the final? Prize in store for 2022 FIFA champions
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it's also one of the richest. While teams are mainly just desperate to lift the holy grail of football, success on the world stage also comes with a handsome financial reward. As an event that...
Fans in Argentina douse reporter while celebrating World Cup win
Argentina has won the 2022 World Cup, beating France via a penalty shootout in one of the most thrilling finals in recent memory. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon is in Buenos Aires with fan reactions.
Lionel Messi conquers World Cup, but he needed his Argentina teammates to help him do it in epic final
When Lionel Messi’s World Cup moment finally came, after 17 years with the Argentina national team and 16 years of competing in this tournament every four years, after winning the Golden Ball as best player but losing the trophy he wanted most eight years ago, after competing in more World Cup games than any man ever, after he’d won the damn thing for Argentina twice on this very night, he merely was a spectator like about a billion other people.
FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
Kylian Mbappe historic World Cup hat trick: France star becomes second player to nab three goals in FIFA championship
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kylian Mbappe put on the performance of a lifetime in Sunday's World Cup final, bagging three goals to singlehandedly push France to penalties before falling short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mbappe bookended a sensational volley in the 82nd minute with two penalties, etching...
What time is 2022 World Cup final? Argentina vs France kickoff details, TV information and start time in Australia for FIFA title match
It's time to set those alarms because the 2022 FIFA World Cup final is nearly here. After 63 dramatic matches in Qatar, the decisive match will see France and Argentina battle it out for football's biggest trophy. Les Bleus are aiming to become just the third team to win back-to-back...
Where is Sergio Aguero? Explaining what happened to Argentina striker who retired due to heart issue and is now a Twitch star
The last time Argentina and France faced each other in a World Cup, Sergio Aguero scored a goal in that game, though it counted for little as La Albiceleste lost 4-3 and were eliminated from the World Cup. The sides face off once again, this time in the final, yet...
Why is Julian Alvarez called 'Spider'? Explaining nickname for Argentina and Man City's World Cup star
If a forward playing in Manchester City's first team can be termed a relative unknown, Julian Alvarez has made his abilities crystal clear during a sensational debut FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina. The 22-year-old was directly involved in five goals between the group stage and the final, netting four...
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost
Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Was The Gabba pitch good or bad for cricket? Pat Cummins, Dean Elgar divided over two-day Test
Australia's triumph over South Africa inside two days has caused plenty of debate across the cricket community, with all eyes on The Gabba curators for an extremely bowler-friendly pitch. In less than 150 overs during the first Test in Brisbane, 34 wickets fell between the two sides as the hosts...
Fastest goal scored in World Cup final: Earliest strike in FIFA championship match history
World Cup finals have been some of the tensest matches ever watched down the years with narrow victories proving to be a winning formula. A positive start can define a team's chances of World Cup glory, with an early goal offering an incredible confidence boost, as the eyes of the world focus on your side.
Was Argentina penalty kick the correct decision? Debate rages on whether Angel Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele
Argentina headed in at the halftime break with a 2-0 lead over France in the 2022 World Cup final as they aim for a first World Cup title since 1986. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria have been the protagonists for Argentina in Lusail with a goal each for the veteran pair in the opening 45 minutes.
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry for 2023 Australian Open
Tennis legend Venus Williams will feature at Melbourne Park for the 22nd time next year after being awarded a wild-card entry for the 2023 Australian Open. The 42-year-old has not played a competitive match since the US Open in September and is currently ranked outside the top 1000. Tennis Australia’s...
