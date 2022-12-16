ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
Lionel Messi conquers World Cup, but he needed his Argentina teammates to help him do it in epic final

When Lionel Messi’s World Cup moment finally came, after 17 years with the Argentina national team and 16 years of competing in this tournament every four years, after winning the Golden Ball as best player but losing the trophy he wanted most eight years ago, after competing in more World Cup games than any man ever, after he’d won the damn thing for Argentina twice on this very night, he merely was a spectator like about a billion other people.
Messi & Ronaldo: Destination Mundial | Epilogue: Dancing days and fading light

Portugal's esteemed veteran coach Fernando Santos probably went into this World Cup operating under the blissful ignorance of not having to know or care who or what Piers Morgan is. Welcome to our world, Fernando. Some days are better than others. Don't worry — we all get by somehow.
Sports world reacts to Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup final victory over France

The World Cup final between Argentina and France will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the tournament. Likewise, the star players of this final, Lionel Messi for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe for France, put on the performance of a lifetime. The former scored two goals, including a go-ahead goal in the 108th minute.
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost

Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.

