Social media reacts to Texas landing five-star LB Anthony Hill

Texas landed a massive commitment from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill on Thursday evening.

Hill is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite. The Denton native was originally expected to announce his commitment on Dec. 21, but chose to pull the trigger when Steve Sarkisian and his staff were in-home for a visit on Thursday.

In 2021, Hill recorded 131 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. With DeMarvion Overshown and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey departing to the 2023 NFL draft, Hill will compete for a starting role at linebacker the minute he steps foot on campus.

Adding Hill bumped Texas’ 2023 class to No. 3 in the country. Here’s a look at how players, media, commits and fans reacted to Hill announcing his commitment to the Longhorns.