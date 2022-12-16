ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Social media reacts to Texas landing five-star LB Anthony Hill

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GQAt_0jkveFhG00

Texas landed a massive commitment from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill on Thursday evening.

Hill is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite. The Denton native was originally expected to announce his commitment on Dec. 21, but chose to pull the trigger when Steve Sarkisian and his staff were in-home for a visit on Thursday.

In 2021, Hill recorded 131 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. With DeMarvion Overshown and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey departing to the 2023 NFL draft, Hill will compete for a starting role at linebacker the minute he steps foot on campus.

Adding Hill bumped Texas’ 2023 class to No. 3 in the country. Here’s a look at how players, media, commits and fans reacted to Hill announcing his commitment to the Longhorns.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 key recruits trending up with Texas football after big visit weekend

Last weekend saw one of the bigger groups of visitors make their way to the Forty Acres among key recruits for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas hosted more than a dozen visitors among high school recruits in the 2023 class over the weekend, which should help head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff end this portion of the cycle on a high note as we approach the first National Signing Day.
AUSTIN, TX
Stanford Daily

Horns Up: Men’s basketball overwhelmed by Texas

After Friday night’s win against Green Bay, Stanford men’s basketball (4-7, 0-2 Pac-12) fell to No. 7 Texas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) 72-62 on Sunday during the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. Despite missing head coach Chris Beard following his arrest earlier in the week, the Longhorns were able to muster enough offensive firepower in the middle of the second half to push them over the edge.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Strong second half lifts No. 7 Texas to win over Stanford, 72-62

DALLAS — With Chris Beard’s coaching future in doubt after he was arrested for third-degree felony assault for allegedly strangling a woman early Monday and subsequently suspended without pay by the university, things might not return to normal for No. 7 Texas for the duration of a 2022-23 season where it has the pieces capable of cutting down the nets in Houston in April. The Longhorns held on for an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday at Moody Center, hours after Beard’s arrest and the elevation of associate head coach Rodney Terry to acting head coach, but they’ve had a few days to process everything before facing Stanford in the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN2).
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win

The Texas Longhorns just won the NCAA Volleyball Championship in impressive fashion. The top-seeded Longhorns finished the tournament with a sweep of fellow one-seed Louisville. UT hit them with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 defeat to clinch their third NCAA volleyball championship in program history. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball account tweeted in celebration. They said, “TEXAS Read more... The post College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Search continues for missing Texas A&M student

The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Cop Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity

The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now Austin Police Department officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial,...
AUSTIN, TX
williamsonhomepage.com

Austin company buys again in Nashville

An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million. GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at 1000 Enclave Circle in South Davidson County, according to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Eater

Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy