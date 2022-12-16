LOOK: Steve Sarkisian, several assistant coaches at in-home visit with Anthony Hill

Texas pulled out all the stops for their in-home visit with Anthony Hill on Thursday evening.

The nation’s No. 1 linebacker welcomed Steve Sarkisian, Jeff Banks, Pete Kwiatkowski, Terry Joseph and Jeff Choate to his home. It’s not often that the Longhorns have this many coaches at an in-home visit, especially several of their key recruiters.

The all-in effort paid off as Hill announced his commitment while the Texas coaching staff was present. It’s another massive recruiting win for the Longhorns, which bumps Texas’ 2023 recruiting class to No. 3 in the country according to 247Sports.

Texas now has four five-stars in its 2023 recruiting class, more than any team in the country.

