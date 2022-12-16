Where Texas' 2023 recruiting class ranks after Anthony Hill's commitment

When the Texas A&M Aggies originally won five-star linebacker Anthony Hill’s commitment, I wrote that A&M landed a haymaker on Texas. In flipping Hill from the Aggies, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian landed a knockout punch.

The win on the recruiting trail skyrocketed the Longhorns up the recruiting rankings and gave Texas yet another impact player for the 2023 class.

The Longhorns now have the No. 3 recruiting class in the On3 consensus. The consensus takes rankings from all of the major recruiting websites and combines the data from all four.

Texas has eight Top 100 players committed to the team according to On3. Among the Longhorns’ Top 100 players are the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 running back, No. 1 linebacker, two elite wide receivers, the No. 5 cornerback, the No. 3 safety and an elite pass rusher.

Here’s a look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle.

