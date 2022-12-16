ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Texas' 2023 recruiting class ranks after Anthony Hill's commitment

By Joey Hickey
 4 days ago
When the Texas A&M Aggies originally won five-star linebacker Anthony Hill’s commitment, I wrote that A&M landed a haymaker on Texas. In flipping Hill from the Aggies, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian landed a knockout punch.

The win on the recruiting trail skyrocketed the Longhorns up the recruiting rankings and gave Texas yet another impact player for the 2023 class.

The Longhorns now have the No. 3 recruiting class in the On3 consensus. The consensus takes rankings from all of the major recruiting websites and combines the data from all four.

Texas has eight Top 100 players committed to the team according to On3. Among the Longhorns’ Top 100 players are the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 running back, No. 1 linebacker, two elite wide receivers, the No. 5 cornerback, the No. 3 safety and an elite pass rusher.

Here’s a look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

