El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 5 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and one day away from the first day of Winter tomorrow!❄️☃️🌨. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend before Arctic Blast arrives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to slowly warm to the upper 50s/low 60s these next few days. An Arctic air mass is expected to dive towards the Desert Southwest, bringing with it very cold temperatures. We are expecting to see our coldest overnight low so...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First day of winter starts this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is ready to kick off the first day of winter Wednesday of this week. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 60s, upper 50s as we welcome the new season. A strong system is forecast to bring a very cold...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Strong cold front pushes into the Borderland Thursday night
An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Thursday night as cold arctic air moves into the region. Two major concerns will be frigid air and gusty east winds. Wind gusts will increase late in the day dropping temperatures to the teens and 20s overnight, this will create dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Borderland. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like they are in the mid-teens Thursday night through Friday morning.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. 6 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 2 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. We got to see below a hard freeze last night and...
El Paso News
Parts of the Borderland will see wintry mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool week with one very cold day incoming
Hi everyone! Wow it's been a coldddd day here in the Borderland. We saw some rain, some snow, many clouds, breezy winds, and yes those cold temps are top of mind! For the rest of the night, we are going to be drying out, fortunately...clouds will push out of the area and so will their moisture. Overnight tonight it will be another very cold one with temps dropping to the low 30s for southern counties and upper 20s for northern counties.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
City of El Paso activates emergency operations center to deal with migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated an emergency operations center following the disaster declaration issued by Mayor Oscar Leeser on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Office of Emergency Management will “take command of leading activity conducted by all stakeholders including the city, county and support agencies, and begin […]
KVIA
Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrant and child narrowly avoid oncoming traffic on El Paso’s Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With cars whizzing by at 60 to 70 miles per hour on Loop 375, the middle-aged Venezuelan man walked on the side of the road with a small girl on his shoulders. The child in the pink jacket looked no older than 4. “Yes, it’s dangerous. But what else […]
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The American Red Cross is preparing to set up an emergency shelter operation in El Paso. The operation would be in coordination with local government efforts. Officials told ABC-7, the operation would support ongoing efforts by the City and the County of El Paso. An unprecedented number of migrants are expected The post American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
El Paso police headquarters evacuated with possible gas leak; closed until further notice
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s headquarters building, at 911 N. Raynor in Central El Paso, has been evacuated because of a possible gas leak. Headquarters will remain closed until further notice.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issues disaster declaration with Title 42 set to expire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration in response to an influx of migrants and the impending end to the Title 42 policy. During a news conference Saturday at City Hall, Leeser said he felt it was time to issue a Declaration of Disaster due to the rising […]
El Paso Elementary School Surprises Student with ”Ringing of the bell” Parade
For cancer patients, the “ringing of the bell” ceremony is a HUGE milestone in their cancer journey because it means that they are cancer free!. For little Aiyanna and her parents, her “ringing of the bell” ceremony was one that they will never forget!. I first...
