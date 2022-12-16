ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 5 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and one day away from the first day of Winter tomorrow!❄️☃️🌨. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Strong cold front pushes into the Borderland Thursday night

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Thursday night as cold arctic air moves into the region. Two major concerns will be frigid air and gusty east winds. Wind gusts will increase late in the day dropping temperatures to the teens and 20s overnight, this will create dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Borderland. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like they are in the mid-teens Thursday night through Friday morning.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. 6 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒 and 2 days away from the first day of Winter!❄️☃️🌨. We got to see below a hard freeze last night and...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool week with one very cold day incoming

Hi everyone! Wow it's been a coldddd day here in the Borderland. We saw some rain, some snow, many clouds, breezy winds, and yes those cold temps are top of mind! For the rest of the night, we are going to be drying out, fortunately...clouds will push out of the area and so will their moisture. Overnight tonight it will be another very cold one with temps dropping to the low 30s for southern counties and upper 20s for northern counties.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City of El Paso activates emergency operations center to deal with migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated an emergency operations center following the disaster declaration issued by Mayor Oscar Leeser on  Saturday, Dec.  17. The Office of Emergency Management will “take command of leading activity conducted by all stakeholders including the city, county and support agencies, and begin […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas

The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The American Red Cross is preparing to set up an emergency shelter operation in El Paso. The operation would be in coordination with local government efforts. Officials told ABC-7, the operation would support ongoing efforts by the City and the County of El Paso. An unprecedented number of migrants are expected The post American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
EL PASO, TX

