ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg tease 'Young Royals' Season 3 on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg teased Young Royals Season 3 during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qje4h_0jkvdfPp00
Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg discussed their hit Swedish teen drama "Young Royals" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Screenshot via The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Ryding, 19, and Rudberg, 24, discussed Young Royals , a hit Swedish teen drama, during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Young Royals follows the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and his classmate Simon (Rudberg). The series was renewed for a third and final season this week.

On The Tonight Show , Ryding and Rudberg said Season 3 will bring Wilhelm and Simon's story to a close.

"Well, I mean, it's still very early. The script is still being written. But we know that it's going to be the final season, which is kind of -- it's bittersweet," Ryding said. "But we're looking forward for this chapter to close, and what's going to happen with Simon and Wilhelm."

"Yeah, and we're looking forward to see them smile," Rudberg added.

Young Royals originally premiered on Netflix in July 2021 and returned for a second season in November. Rudberg was asked on The Tonight Show if he expected the show to become a success.

"I mean, we kind of saw that coming, I would say," he said to laughs. "Because I really love the storyline. And I fell in love with the script when I first read it."

Young Royals is created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter, and also stars Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
500K+
Followers
70K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy