Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
HometownLife.com
Rosie the bomb-sniffing dog may be the most popular 'kid' in school
Huron Valley is taking a warm and fuzzy approach to keeping students and staff safe in an era of school shootings and bomb threats. Rosie, a black Labrador retriever, is the school district's new tail-wagging, hand-nuzzling, explosives-sniffing safety feature. She sauntered down the hallway of Milford High School on Tuesday, drawing smiles and pets from the kids she protects.
Pine Knob Gearing Up for One Amazing Summer 2023: See the Lineup
Pine Knob was officially back last year and the momentum of offering the best show of summer isn't slowing down for 2023. Already the schedule is showing signs that there's a summer of incredible music heading our way. Ever since the word broke that DTE Energy Music Theatre was dropping...
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
candgnews.com
Rumble Boxing brings high-energy atmosphere to Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — There’s boxing in the traditional sense, and then there’s Rumble Boxing. The high-intensity, eccentric environment caught fire in New York, Illinois, California, Texas and other states, and it has now found a home in Shelby Township. “This studio is hard because there’s nothing else...
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
Viewer Photos of a Moose Near Pickford
One of our viewers, Amy, spotted this moose near Pickford and shared her pictures with us. If you’ve spotted any moose, share your photos and let us know where.
Keeping your house warm during a Michigan winter is a must. But does your warm house come with a silent killer?
Here in Metro Detroit, temperatures are regularly at or below freezing. Welcome to winter. But is the heat in your home posing a threat? In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark examines the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to prevent it.
Jimmy Kimmel’s 2022 Clip of The Year is Michigan’s train wreck Giant Slide
DETROIT - It’s perhaps the most ride at your own risk attraction in the country and the video of its reopening was such a train wreck, it has been named the 2022 Clip of The Year by Jimmy Kimmel. When Michigan’s famous Belle Isle Giant Slide reopened this past...
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
chelseaupdate.com
Winter’s for The Birds – Bundle Up for Bird Counts
While the weather outside may just, as the song goes, be frightful, winter is one of the most exciting times to go birding across Michigan and the Great Lakes region. Many new visitors from the north arrive in the colder months, including snow buntings, horned larks and dark-eyed juncos. Snowy owls, great gray owls, northern hawk owls and boreal owls also make their way into the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.
candgnews.com
Shelby Township business perseveres through health, financial challenges
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Boutique salon Bell Amore’s owners have faced huge challenges in the past few years, but they continue to have a focus on the community. Founded in 2014, Bell Amore moved to a bigger site in Shelby Township, 46877 Hayes Road, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is owned by Naomi Trotto and her father, Michael Bernock.
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022 In West Michigan
As 2022 is coming to an end, we now know what the top baby names are for boys and girls in West Michigan. Corewell Health says they delivered nearly 7,400 babies at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital this year. They have come out with a list of the top 10 girls'...
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
Is it really the most wonderful time of the year? Experts say many Michiganders struggle with negative feelings during the holidays
While the holidays traditionally stand as a time for gatherings, good food and reuniting with friends and family, experts say a number of Michiganders have negative feelings this time of year
WLNS
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend. (Dec. 19, 2022)
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Powerful storm looking likely Christmas week
The countdown to Christmas is on, and a powerful winter storm is becoming increasingly more likely for West Michigan and the entire Great Lakes later this week.
Comments / 0