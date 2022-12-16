Read full article on original website
Maryville man killed in Holt County accident
(Maitland) -- One person was killed in a Holt County wreck Monday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occured around 8 p.m. on Route C just over two miles west of Maitland, when an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 50-year-old James Hurst of Maryville, began to slide on the ice covered roadway and traveled off the south side of the road. Authorities say the vehicle struck two trees and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side off the south side of the roadway. Hurst was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
Missouri teen injured after pickup slides, strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by Kobe J. Marshall, 18, Savannah, was eastbound on U.S. 59 at County Road 433 five miles west of Savannah. The pickup...
Kansas woman hospitalized after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Anna M. Huffman, 21, Savannah, was on the southbound Interstate 29 exit ramp at Fredrick. The SUV rear-ended a 2015 Kia...
Imogene man transported to the hospital following an accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Imogene man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County on December 13th. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred in the 36000 block of Noyes Avenue. Upon arrival, no occupants were located. The 2007 Jeep appeared to be traveling westbound before entered the ditch. The driver, 43-year-old Brian Doyle, was contacted and he explained that he was westbound when he hit a patch of ice and slid into the ditch, causing the Jeep to rollover in a waterway culvert. Doyle was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and lost control. The Jeep was a total loss.
Mount Ayr Driver Hangs Upside Down in Vehicle For Several Hours Following Crash
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this month in Mount Ayr spent several hours hanging upside down in his overturned Jeep before he was found. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year old Ricky Hower of Mount Ayr was involved...
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
Tarkio man injured in Atchison County wreck
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500, driven by 66-year-old Stephen McQuinn of Tarkio, was westbound on U.S. Highway 136 approximately three miles east of Rock Port at around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle lost control on the snow covered roadway, crossed the center line, and traveled off the southside of the roadway into a ditch and struck an embankment. The Patrol says the vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest in the middle of Highway 136.
3 children injured after Nodaway Co. rollover accident
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three children were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Timothy K. Conn, 43, Maryville, was southbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Wilcox. The driver lost control on the ice...
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
Red Oak man arrested for OWI
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces charges following his arrest Sunday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old James Franklin Durbin was arrested shortly after 6:15 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Durbin's arrest comes after an investigation at a traffic stop on 200th Street and Evergreen Avenue.
Authorities Respond to Report of Shots Fired in Mount Ayr Domestic Incident
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Ringgold County law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired during a domestic incident in Mount Ayr on Saturday. Upon arrival the Sheriff’s Office advised they took reports from the parties and seized firearms and ammunition from the scene. Thirty-one year old Cody...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Jay Dee Allison, 72, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Jay Dee passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Fairfax Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Clarinda residents reminded of snow ordinance
(Clarinda) -- With a major winter storm threatening KMAland, Clarinda residents are reminded of the city's snow removal ordinance. Clarinda's ordinance states that no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any city street obstructing snow removal with an accumulation of two inches or more. City officials say any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of the ordinance may be impounded, and the vehicle's registered owner will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.
1 arrested on Montgomery County warrants
(KMAland) -- One person was arrested on Montgomery County warrants in Shelby County on Saturday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, Anton Jason Ahlhelm was arrested at the Shelby County Jail on Montgomery County warrants for theft 5th degree and possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine. Anton was...
Maurice Peve donates $250,000 to Mosaic designated caregiver zone
After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique and special way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC-M). Peve and his family are long-time Hopkins residents. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years. The family has always been generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.
Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident
(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
Shenandoah man arrested following domestic disturbance
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested following a domestic disturbance on Saturday night. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Maple Street for a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, 35-year-old Frederick George Steven Billings II was arrested for domestic abuse s-- simple...
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
