(Mills Co) An Imogene man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County on December 13th. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred in the 36000 block of Noyes Avenue. Upon arrival, no occupants were located. The 2007 Jeep appeared to be traveling westbound before entered the ditch. The driver, 43-year-old Brian Doyle, was contacted and he explained that he was westbound when he hit a patch of ice and slid into the ditch, causing the Jeep to rollover in a waterway culvert. Doyle was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and lost control. The Jeep was a total loss.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO