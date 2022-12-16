ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Decatur home is destination for Christmas decorations

During the holiday season each year, a line of cars and groups of people can be found flocking to view the thousands of lights and decorations adorning the home and yard at 2464 Fontaine Circle in Decatur. The house and impressive collection of holiday décor belong to Mary Graves and...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 19 – Dec. 25

ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events, and plenty of regular events, perfectly planned for the family and singles. Whether you feel like rockin' around 40 brilliantly designed Christmas trees in Union County, slicing up Georgia's...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

North Georgia Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Dawsonville

If you go to Atlanta you cannot miss visiting the North Georgia Premium Outlets. They are famous for their good supply of luxury brand outlet stores including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Gucci. But there are options for all budgets including several of the best clothing brands in the United States...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
ATLANTA, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Tips for keeping your home warm in winter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Keeping your home warm is a primary concern as winter kicks into full gear and temperatures drop. But you don’t need to ratchet up your energy bill to keep nice and cozy! There are several other ways to heat your home in the winter without having to wear a winter jacket around the house.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Frigid' weather: Atlanta to open warming center this weekend

ATLANTA - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the City of Atlanta has announced the opening of an emergency warming center in northwest Atlanta. The center is expected to open Saturday night at 8 p.m. and remain open until Sunday at 8 a.m. The center will then reopen Sunday night at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families

Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA

Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
ROSWELL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy