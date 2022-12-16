Read full article on original website
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com
Decatur home is destination for Christmas decorations
During the holiday season each year, a line of cars and groups of people can be found flocking to view the thousands of lights and decorations adorning the home and yard at 2464 Fontaine Circle in Decatur. The house and impressive collection of holiday décor belong to Mary Graves and...
Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open Christmas Day
Whether you’re looking for a prepped pizza package that you can take home, wine delivery or a place where you can dine in for a nice meal, here’s a list of restaurants in the Atlanta area that are open and ready to serve Christmas dinner this year.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 19 – Dec. 25
ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events, and plenty of regular events, perfectly planned for the family and singles. Whether you feel like rockin' around 40 brilliantly designed Christmas trees in Union County, slicing up Georgia's...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
tourcounsel.com
North Georgia Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Dawsonville
If you go to Atlanta you cannot miss visiting the North Georgia Premium Outlets. They are famous for their good supply of luxury brand outlet stores including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Gucci. But there are options for all budgets including several of the best clothing brands in the United States...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Fred Blankenship highlighted for serving up joy on your timelines every morning
ATLANTA — WSB-TV’s very own Fred Blankenship is being highlighted for his enthusiasm and motivating videos online. In an article by Lonnae O’Neal on Andscape.com, she calls Fred’s videos “a testament to the power of affirmation and old-school dance moves.”. Every morning, just before he...
Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know
ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home. The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a...
'World Famous' Atlanta Restaurant Closing After 50 Years Of Service
Its burger was once ranked as 'the best in America.'
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking Map
We love visiting downtown Marietta and the surrounding area for the Holidays and year-round. In fact, it's one of our favorite starting points for walking the Mountain-to-River trail and other meandering we do as exercise.
WALB 10
Tips for keeping your home warm in winter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Keeping your home warm is a primary concern as winter kicks into full gear and temperatures drop. But you don’t need to ratchet up your energy bill to keep nice and cozy! There are several other ways to heat your home in the winter without having to wear a winter jacket around the house.
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reveals latest expansion of new gates
ATLANTA — City and airport leaders are celebrating the opening of new gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It’s the first expansion at the airport in a decade since the international terminal opened. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach takes...
Jai McClendon Jones explains why extracurricular activities are a must
My AREA Atlanta hosted its 2022 Frozen Wings Winter Showcase at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on Dec. 17. After the show, AREA founder and executive artistic director Jai McClendon Jones spoke with rolling out about the production, her program, and the significance of keeping your children involved in extracurricular activities.
fox5atlanta.com
'Frigid' weather: Atlanta to open warming center this weekend
ATLANTA - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the City of Atlanta has announced the opening of an emergency warming center in northwest Atlanta. The center is expected to open Saturday night at 8 p.m. and remain open until Sunday at 8 a.m. The center will then reopen Sunday night at 8 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.
FanBolt.Com
‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is releasing in theaters on December 23, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive movie screening! And one lucky grand-prize winner will also receive a Whitney Houston Funko Pop Vinyl!. The screening is taking place on Tuesday,...
BET
Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families
Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA
Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
