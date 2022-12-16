Read full article on original website
Facts of our history few may know about, take a look.
Famous leader of France Napoleon Bonaparte once quoted, " History is a set of lies agreed upon". However, here are some interesting facts that remain stamped in our world history.
Washington Examiner
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Professor calls museums racist: Built to ‘justify’ empire, colonization marginalization
Professor Tukufu Zuberi suggested to “PBS Newshour’s” Jeffrey Brown on Wednesday that racial bias and prejudice are the foundations of museums everywhere.
What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas
Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
November Was Native American Heritage Month — Watch These Documentaries to Keep Learning About Native Culture
Last month was Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate native people's culture and for others to consider what it means to be native. But it's crucial to keep learning about the social, political, and cultural sphere of the native world — and a great way to do so yourself is by looking at Native American documentaries.
Founder of Spiritual Word strives to spread Christianity through Black culture
Shawn McKenzie, the founder of the popular social media blogs Spiritual Word and InstaGod Ministries, has made an imprint on the Black community by pairing culture and Christianity. What started as a small platform years ago has led to a substantial following of people looking for the latest celebrity news, relationship questions, inspirational quotes, and entertaining memes.
The Jewish Press
The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf
Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
