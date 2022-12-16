ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US

On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Parade

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
rolling out

Founder of Spiritual Word strives to spread Christianity through Black culture

Shawn McKenzie, the founder of the popular social media blogs Spiritual Word and InstaGod Ministries, has made an imprint on the Black community by pairing culture and Christianity. What started as a small platform years ago has led to a substantial following of people looking for the latest celebrity news, relationship questions, inspirational quotes, and entertaining memes.
The Jewish Press

The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf

Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.

