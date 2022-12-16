Read full article on original website
Helen Slayton-Hughes, Prolific TV Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes, known for memorable turns in series like Parks & Recreation, has passed away. She was 92. Slayton-Hughes's family announced her death in a Facebook post on December 8. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen," the post reads. "Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Bids a Bittersweet Farewell to a Black Rom-Com Classic: TV Review
For fans of a specific period of Black cinema, Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is an epic, end-of-an-era conclusion on par with “Avengers: Endgame.” The specific period spans from roughly 1990 to 2000, when the Black romantic comedy grew into its power. The confluence of two successful movements — Black romantic fiction and Black indie cinema — birthed such classics as “Love Jones,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Love and Basketball,” among others. Malcolm D. Lee’s “The Best Man” series has grown an outsize influence among Black rom-com aficionados because it has acted as a living history of the subgenre. Its...
HBO Max's Velma Gets January Release Date
Mindy Kaling's Velma series is coming to HBO Max in January. The streamer announced that the Scooby-Doo spin-off would debut on the platform in the new year as part of its 'What's New in January' list. Created by Kaling, the series features the voices of Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) as Fred, Shaggy, and Daphne respectively, with Kaling lending her voice to the titular character.
Orange Is the New Black Actor Brad William Henke Dead at 56
Brad William Henke, best known for playing corrections officer Desi Piscatella in Orange Is the New Black, has passed away. He was 56 years old. Henke reportedly died in his sleep on Monday, November 29, though a cause of death was not given. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner was also a former NFL player, having played for the Denver Broncos before injuries pushed him to retire in 1994.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen DJ & SYTYCD Alum, Dead by Suicide
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance All-Star, has died. He was 40 years old. Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed he had died of suicide. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said in a statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Is a Beautiful End for a Gen X Classic
Premiering December 22 on Peacock, The Best Man: The Final Chapters does more than revisit a group of beloved characters as they grapple with middle age. This limited series also extends one of Black cinema’s most enduring legacies. Back in 1999, Malcolm Lee was only 29 years old when...
Good Morning America Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off Air Amid Affair Drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sitting out Good Morning America - at least for the time being. In the wake of their alleged romantic affair going public, ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly informed staffers that the two would "be off air while network figures out how to best handle situation," and that their relationship had become an "internal and external distraction".
See trailer for rom-com 'Maybe I Do,' featuring Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts and more
Watch Diane Keaton, Richard Gere and more in star-studded trailer for upcoming rom-com, 'Maybe I Do'
HBO Cancels Los Espookys After 2 Seasons
Los Espookys has been canceled by HBO after two seasons. The comedy, which starred Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco, and Fred Armisen, saw a "group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life."
The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds 7 Cast Members Including Ben Daniels, Sam Hazeldine
The cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expanding. Amazon Prime Video revealed today that it had added seven new players to the series' second season, currently in production in the United Kingdom. The performers include Ben Daniels (The Crown, House of Cards, The Exorcist), Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders, The Sandman), Nicholas Woodeson (Silent Witness, Rome), Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Nia Towle (Persuasion), and newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, who will make her television debut in the series. Hazeldine will replace Joseph Mawle as Orc leader Adar.
His Dark Materials Returns for Season 3, Taye Diggs Hosts Back in the Groove
It’s the beginning of the end for His Dark Materials. Tonight, HBO’s fantasy drama kicks off its third and final season, which sees the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scorseby, among other major surprises. Also today: Taye Diggs invites single women in their 40s to get Back...
Witch Mountain Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas Howard in the Works at Disney+
A Witch Mountain pilot has received the green light at Disney+. The streamer announced today that a "modern reinvention" of the successful film franchise was in the works featuring Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion) in the lead role. The pilot is written by Star Trek: Picard and12 Monkeys duo Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas and will be directed by Augustine Frizzell (Euphoria).
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Icon, Dead at 90
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street multi-hyphenate, has passed away. He was 90 years old. McGrath's family confirmed that he had died Sunday in a Facebook post. "Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."
Daisy Ridley to Lead Murder Mystery Series The Christie Affair
Daisy Ridley is taking her talents to the small screen. The Star Wars breakout will lead and executive produce the series adaptation of best-selling novel The Christie Affair. The script comes from Juliette Towhidi (Calendar Girls, Death Comes to Pemberley) and will be developed by Miramax TV, though it's not yet known where the series will air in the United States.
The Today Show Team Brings Al Roker to Tears with Surprise Home Visit
Al Roker won't be able to return to Today for a while, so the Today family brought the show to him in an emotional segment this morning. Led by anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the Today staff surprised Roker at his front door with a round of Christmas carols including "Jingle Bells" and "Al Be Home for Christmas". When Roker stepped out from his home, he was brought to tears by the gesture.
Harry & Meghan: The Biggest Revelations From Netflix's Docuseries
In the 20 months since their blockbuster interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have largely remained out of the spotlight, preferring to let their harsh condemnation of the British monarchy, “the Institution,” speak for itself. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s period of peace ends today with the premiere of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries from Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?).
Westworld, The Nevers Set to Be Taken Off HBO Max
Westworld will no longer stream on HBO Max in a continued effort to cut costs at Warner Bros. Discovery. Following yesterday's news that HBO Max original Minx had been canceled, the platform is now also set to remove series including Westworld, Love Life, and The Nevers. The move to pull series will reportedly save the company money when it comes to residuals for cast and crew.
The Perry Mason Season 2 Teaser Plunges Our Hero Into a New Mystery
Perry Mason is back on the case. The first trailer for the second season of HBO's reboot sees Della (Juliet Rylance) and Paul (Chris Chaulk) urging Perry (Matthew Rhys) to solve another mystery. "There's power in the truth," Della says. "This is my responsibility! All of it!" Perry exclaims, while glimpses of the high-stakes case ahead flash on screen.
Quentin Plair Gives the Chippendales Dancers Much-Needed Interiority in a Standout Episode
Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Welcome to Chippendales, “Just Business.”. With so much time and attention spent on the long-simmering feud between Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), the dancers of Welcome to Chippendales have been relegated to the background, despite their bedazzled throngs and tearaway pants. That’s been the case throughout the first three episodes of Hulu’s limited series, but in Episode 4, “Just Business,” Quentin Plair’s Otis finally gets the showcase he, and the rest of the dancers, deserve, elevating the series from a Nanjiani-Bartlett two-hander into something much more expansive.
