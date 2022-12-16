Stephen "tWitch" Boss, former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance All-Star, has died. He was 40 years old. Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed he had died of suicide. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said in a statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

6 DAYS AGO