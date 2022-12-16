Read full article on original website
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Click2Houston.com
Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules
EL PASO, Texas – Suspense mounted at the U.S. border with Mexico on Tuesday about the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers as the Supreme Court issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Conservative-leaning states won a reprieve — though it could be brief —...
Click2Houston.com
Use of controversial border policy unclear despite last minute order from SCOTUS Chief Justice
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted the termination of Title 42, a controversial policy being used along the border to quickly expel migrants. Until Robert’s order, Title 42 was set to expire at midnight Dec 21. Texas is one of 18 states that requested an emergency...
