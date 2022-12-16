ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 injured in weekend stabbing in University Heights; man taken to hospital

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man and woman were both injured in an alleged stabbing that took place late Saturday night in University Heights. Police say officers arrived at an apartment on the 14100 block of Cedar Road around 11:47 p.m. and found both victims with knife wounds inside the residence. The male was apparently losing consciousness due to significant blood lost, and crews tended to him before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

42-year-old man found fatally shot in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found fatally shot inside of his house in Akron on Sunday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of Eddie Johnson III. Johnson was found deceased at his residence, located at 29th Street, SW in Akron on Sunday.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 15

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Quron Robinson, who has been missing since Dec. 15. On that date, Robinson was with his mother in her car when he got out and ran beyond a Euclid apartment complex until she could no longer see him, according to police.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after 5-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft. One of the boys was found at Dayton International Airport, according to police, who believe the car was in an accident, finding heavy left side damage and purple paint on the Honda.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police cruiser struck on East 9th Street, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say. Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver and the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Police find 42 dogs in 'unsatisfactory conditions' at Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — 42 dogs were recovered from a Lakewood home Monday afternoon after numerous complaints were reported to police against the residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Lakewood police, during the...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy