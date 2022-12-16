Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Visit America's Largest Christmas Museum Here in OhioTravel MavenMedina, OH
Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Erect Saniyah's #PuttheGunsDown Sign: Waiting for Response from Law DirectorBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
Cleveland police investigating four slayings within 24 hours over weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slayings of four people in Cleveland over the weekend. In the first incident, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of East 85th Street on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Just before 8 a.m., police found a vehicle...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car parked in a driveway of a home located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street Friday, Dec. 16. When officers arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. they said they found a male dead with a gunshot wound on the ground outside the vehicle and a second man dead inside the vehicle also with a gunshot wound.
Man indicted for fatal shooting at Shell station
It happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Shell gas station near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police release new information on 19-year-old shot multiple times in car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about the homicide of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down in a car in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood. The deadly shooting took place in daylight hours around 4:45 p.m. Friday on East 149th Street just north of St...
2 injured in weekend stabbing in University Heights; man taken to hospital
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man and woman were both injured in an alleged stabbing that took place late Saturday night in University Heights. Police say officers arrived at an apartment on the 14100 block of Cedar Road around 11:47 p.m. and found both victims with knife wounds inside the residence. The male was apparently losing consciousness due to significant blood lost, and crews tended to him before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
42-year-old man found fatally shot in Akron home
AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found fatally shot inside of his house in Akron on Sunday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of Eddie Johnson III. Johnson was found deceased at his residence, located at 29th Street, SW in Akron on Sunday.
Man wanted in multiple carjackings and armed robberies in Cuyahoga County arrested by US Marshals in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on a 16-count indictment was captured Tuesday morning. Authorities say Andre Lovett was located near the 1800 block of Wymore Street in Cleveland by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. “Upon arrival at...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 15
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Quron Robinson, who has been missing since Dec. 15. On that date, Robinson was with his mother in her car when he got out and ran beyond a Euclid apartment complex until she could no longer see him, according to police.
CWRU student arrested after allegedly attacking employee, other victim
A 19 year-old Case Western Reserve University student is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly attacking two women, including an university employee.
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after 5-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft. One of the boys was found at Dayton International Airport, according to police, who believe the car was in an accident, finding heavy left side damage and purple paint on the Honda.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered at gas station in the city’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in custody for a murder at a gas station on the city’s East side early Saturday morning. Cleveland police said the suspect, whose name is not being released, shot and killed Danardo Lumbus, 54, of Cleveland. just before 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of Woodland Ave.
Akron Police: Man found dead in home; homicide investigation opened
AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a Akron home Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a residence in...
cleveland19.com
Police cruiser struck on East 9th Street, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say. Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver and the...
Lorain prosecutor: Officer-involved shooting may have saved innocent lives
The investigation concluded that 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess posed a threat to the officers, and that their response of firing 10 rounds at Boggess was not only reasonable, it was necessary to save their own lives.
Woman wanted in Akron murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about fugitive Suzanne Thomas.
cleveland19.com
21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.
cleveland19.com
No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
cleveland19.com
A Euclid 13-year-old shot in the head is making a miraculous recovery just days before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unthinkable crime, and a long road to recovery for a 13-year-old boy shot in the head. The Euclid child was hit by gunfire when more than one dozen shots were fired into his family’s home on December 15th. His mother who asked that we...
‘Return the urn’: Stolen Kia had beloved family member’s ashes inside
Shattered glass from the window of her navy blue 2020 Kia Sportage was all that was left behind.
Police find 42 dogs in 'unsatisfactory conditions' at Lakewood home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — 42 dogs were recovered from a Lakewood home Monday afternoon after numerous complaints were reported to police against the residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Lakewood police, during the...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 6