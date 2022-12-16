Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Four years ago an accident resulted in a plastic-eating mutant that just might save us all
Researchers knew it would take a while for the bacteria to evolve into the environmental savior we need. Plastic has been taking over our world for a while now. You may not think too much about it, but plastic is a global crisis. A recent rundown in The National Review reveals that more than 8 million tons of plastic is regularly deposited in the ocean. It's killing sea life, endangering coral reefs, and affecting the fish we eat because of the toxins they ingest.
studyfinds.org
Mass extinction by 2100? Supercomputer predicts one-quarter of Earth’s species will die by century’s end
ADELAIDE, Australia — More than a quarter of the world’s animals and plants will go extinct by the end of the century, according to a scientific model created by one of Europe’s most advanced supercomputers. Scientists say 10 percent of plants and animals will disappear by 2050,...
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
Upworthy
Two bees work together to successfully remove the cap of a soda bottle in un-bee-liveable video
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Bees know how to get the job done. They know that teamwork makes the dream work and this was caught in action on camera. A video of two bees successfully opening a soft drinks bottle to reach the sugary liquid inside has now gone viral. We all know bees are super smart but they outdo themselves every day with something new up their sleeve. The tiny creatures are vital for our civilization as we depend on them to pollinate plants. They are also quite ingenious in how they build a structurally sound beehive and protect their queen from all harm.
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
Futurism
Scientists Propose Building City Inside Giant Bag Around Entire Asteroid
Researchers admit that it's "wildly theoretical" to propose putting a giant mesh bag around an asteroid to build space cities — but it's technically feasible, they argue. Taking their cues from the golden era of science fiction and NASA's ambitious 1970s project planning, a team of engineers and astrophysicists at the University of Rochester maintain that their concept, while ambitious, is only outlandish by today's standards.
Attila The Hun Attacked Rome to Save His People From Starvation, New Study Suggests
It seems the Huns may not have been the cut-throat barbarians who had an "infinite thirst for gold", as suggested by some classical historians. A new study reconstructing climate data from tree rings suggests these semi-nomadic people were compelled to raid and invade the eastern Roman provinces because of sheer hunger. According to the natural archive recorded in the growth lines of oak trees from the Czech Republic and Bavaria, the early fifth century on the Great Hungarian plain was marked by a series of very dry summers. Between the years 420 and 450 CE, people living on the Eurasian steppes would have...
NASA’s Asteroid-Destroying Mission Broke Apart Over 2 Million Pounds of Rock
Let’s go back to late September, when NASA intentionally blew apart a small asteroid. It was all an experiment to see if anyone on Earth could successfully deflect a dangerous space object hurtling its way towards the planet. NASA did break apart the asteroid known as Dimorphos on Sept....
A new water-based switch is thousands of times faster than current semiconductors
Researchers have developed a water-based switch that becomes conductive thousands of times faster than current state-of-art semiconductor-based switches. Such switches are used in computers, smartphones, and wireless communications. Essentially, a short but powerful laser pulse converts the water into a conductive state within less than a trillionth of a second...
Upworthy
Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds
Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
Futurism
Russia Finds Hole in Spacecraft Docked to International Space Station
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft, currently docked to the International Space Station and tentatively scheduled to return three astronauts to Earth, sprung a leak last week and sprayed a massive mist of coolant into outer space. The incident forced officials at Russia's space agency Roscosmos to look for ways to cool...
scitechdaily.com
For the First Time: Scientists Have Formed a Charged Rare Earth Molecule on a Metal Surface and Rotated It
For the first time, scientists formed a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotated it using scanning tunneling microscopy. Scientists from Ohio University, Argonne National Laboratory, and the University of Illinois at Chicago used scanning tunneling microscopy to form a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotate it clockwise and counterclockwise without affecting its charge.
watchers.news
Meteor explodes over Zhejiang – broken windows and street lamps reported, meteorites found, China
A very bright fireball exploded over China’s Zhejiang Province around 10:00 UTC on December 15, 2022. Parts of the object survived the entry and were later recovered. Locals reported broken windows and street lamps. Many locals in Jinjhua witnessed the bright light flashing through the night sky, followed by...
Upworthy
15 cool origins of words we use everyday but have no idea where they come from
Language is the ultimate mode of communication among humans and it binds people from different cultures and backgrounds together. Hence, it is extremely interesting to learn about the origins of some common words that we use every day. Etymology is the study of the origin of words, including how they acquired their meanings and how they evolved over time. Some of these terms have been around for over 15,000 years.
Research shows that some people can understand what animals say
Can we actually communicate with animals?Photo byImage by wal_172619 from Pixabay. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark have found that humans are able to understand the feelings of domestic animals such as pigs, horses and goats based on their vocalizations.
Futurism
Popular Dark Chocolate Brands Contain Dangerous Heavy Metals, Report Finds
You may want to hold off on binge eating all the dark chocolates you're gifted this holiday season, because a new report by Consumer Reports found that many prominent brands contain worryingly high levels of dangerous heavy metals. The independent nonprofit conducted tests on 28 dark chocolate bars, including popular...
People are taking GHB in clubs. Experts say we're not paying enough attention.
Experts say GHB deserves more of our attention and caution, and those who are taking it should be armed with information about its dangers.
