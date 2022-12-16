ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Four years ago an accident resulted in a plastic-eating mutant that just might save us all

Researchers knew it would take a while for the bacteria to evolve into the environmental savior we need. Plastic has been taking over our world for a while now. You may not think too much about it, but plastic is a global crisis. A recent rundown in The National Review reveals that more than 8 million tons of plastic is regularly deposited in the ocean. It's killing sea life, endangering coral reefs, and affecting the fish we eat because of the toxins they ingest.
Upworthy

Two bees work together to successfully remove the cap of a soda bottle in un-bee-liveable video

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Bees know how to get the job done. They know that teamwork makes the dream work and this was caught in action on camera. A video of two bees successfully opening a soft drinks bottle to reach the sugary liquid inside has now gone viral. We all know bees are super smart but they outdo themselves every day with something new up their sleeve. The tiny creatures are vital for our civilization as we depend on them to pollinate plants. They are also quite ingenious in how they build a structurally sound beehive and protect their queen from all harm.
Gizmodo

Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH

A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Futurism

Scientists Propose Building City Inside Giant Bag Around Entire Asteroid

Researchers admit that it's "wildly theoretical" to propose putting a giant mesh bag around an asteroid to build space cities — but it's technically feasible, they argue. Taking their cues from the golden era of science fiction and NASA's ambitious 1970s project planning, a team of engineers and astrophysicists at the University of Rochester maintain that their concept, while ambitious, is only outlandish by today's standards.
ScienceAlert

Attila The Hun Attacked Rome to Save His People From Starvation, New Study Suggests

It seems the Huns may not have been the cut-throat barbarians who had an "infinite thirst for gold", as suggested by some classical historians. A new study reconstructing climate data from tree rings suggests these semi-nomadic people were compelled to raid and invade the eastern Roman provinces because of sheer hunger. According to the natural archive recorded in the growth lines of oak trees from the Czech Republic and Bavaria, the early fifth century on the Great Hungarian plain was marked by a series of very dry summers. Between the years 420 and 450 CE, people living on the Eurasian steppes would have...
Upworthy

Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds

Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
Futurism

Russia Finds Hole in Spacecraft Docked to International Space Station

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft, currently docked to the International Space Station and tentatively scheduled to return three astronauts to Earth, sprung a leak last week and sprayed a massive mist of coolant into outer space. The incident forced officials at Russia's space agency Roscosmos to look for ways to cool...
scitechdaily.com

For the First Time: Scientists Have Formed a Charged Rare Earth Molecule on a Metal Surface and Rotated It

For the first time, scientists formed a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotated it using scanning tunneling microscopy. Scientists from Ohio University, Argonne National Laboratory, and the University of Illinois at Chicago used scanning tunneling microscopy to form a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotate it clockwise and counterclockwise without affecting its charge.
Upworthy

15 cool origins of words we use everyday but have no idea where they come from

Language is the ultimate mode of communication among humans and it binds people from different cultures and backgrounds together. Hence, it is extremely interesting to learn about the origins of some common words that we use every day. Etymology is the study of the origin of words, including how they acquired their meanings and how they evolved over time. Some of these terms have been around for over 15,000 years.
Futurism

Popular Dark Chocolate Brands Contain Dangerous Heavy Metals, Report Finds

You may want to hold off on binge eating all the dark chocolates you're gifted this holiday season, because a new report by Consumer Reports found that many prominent brands contain worryingly high levels of dangerous heavy metals. The independent nonprofit conducted tests on 28 dark chocolate bars, including popular...

