ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Railroad Reopening January 1

Could Walt Disney World fans’ long awaited wish finally come true? According to recent reports, guests may be able to kick off 2023 with a ride on the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom has been closed for more...
WDW News Today

New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Resort Hosts First-Ever Toys for Tots Distribution Event

The holiday season is here and Walt Disney World cast members are spreading joy and cheer by participating in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. This annual event supports the Marine Toys for Tots Program, which helps bring gifts to children in need. The atmosphere at the resort is festive, with twinkling lights and the aroma of gingerbread filling the air.
WDW News Today

New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler Debuts at Walt Disney World

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is fast approaching, and we have started to see some of the merchandise appear in the parks. This sparkling new Starbucks tumbler caught our eye on our most recent visit to Magic Kingdom. You can find this Disney 100 Years of Wonder commemorative tumbler at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/18/2022 (Peppermint the Reindeer at The Ganachery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Adds More Detail, Briar Rose Disney Designer Doll Debuts, & More)

Hey, howdy, hey, pals! We are beginning our day in The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Join us through today’s photo report. It’s only 10 in the morning but, we are starting our day off with a bang! New to the crew at The Ganachery, Peppermint the Reindeer, is a dark chocolate treat filled with chocolate coquito.
WDW News Today

More Water Bottle Refill Stations Appear Around Walt Disney World

Water, water everywhere! Water bottle refill stations continue to appear throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, all a part of Disney’s efforts to make a positive impact on the environment. Disney’s goal, as they grow their business, is to protect the planet while delivering a positive environmental legacy for future generations.
WDW News Today

2023 Minnie Ear Headband Now Available at Walt Disney World

Why ring in the new year with a generic glitter tiara or 2023 glasses when you can do it stylishly with a 2023 Minnie ear headband? We found the latest addition to the 2023 collection at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., at the Magic Kingdom. 2023 Minnie Ear Headband...
WDW News Today

Showtimes for ‘Wondrous Journeys’ & ‘World of Color — One’ Debut Performances Revealed at Disneyland Resort

We’re just over a month away from a massive refresh in the Disneyland Resort nighttime entertainment lineup, with two new spectaculars headed to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure! Now, the resort has released the performance schedule for the debuts of both “Wondrous Journeys” and “World of Color — One,” which both kick off January 27!
WDW News Today

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Overlay Extended by 3 Weeks

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originally planned to end in the first week of January, has been extended for an additional three weeks, allowing guests to continue experiencing it. We noticed that the holiday version of the attraction will now run until January 30, 2023. After that, the attraction...
WDW News Today

Holiday Decorations Added Inside the Nursery Tanks in The Seas at EPCOT

The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is getting in the spirit, even the fish! The nursery tanks have been festively decked out in holiday decor over at The Seas with Nemo & Friends. The big blue world just got a bit more jolly at EPCOT with the addition...
WDW News Today

The American Adventure Reopening Delayed Again at EPCOT

The American Adventure reopening has been delayed once again at EPCOT. The audio-animatronic show initially closed on September 19 for what was supposed to be a three-month refurbishment. The original reopening date was supposed to be December 18, with showtimes listed on the Walt Disney World website, but those times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy