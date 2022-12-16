Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder and Cast Member Merchandise Available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
D-Tech on Demand is offering a new selection of Annual Passholder and Cast Member merchandise inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament – $19.99. New for 2022, this Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament features the top of Minnie Mouse peering up from...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Railroad Reopening January 1
Could Walt Disney World fans’ long awaited wish finally come true? According to recent reports, guests may be able to kick off 2023 with a ride on the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom has been closed for more...
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Bans Merchandise Reselling, Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Resort Refurbs, Character Dining Returns to Cinderella’s Royal Table, & More: Daily Recap (12/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 19, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion ‘Disney Story Beyond’ Mystery Game & New Merchandise Coming in January to Tokyo Disneyland
The 999 Happy Haunts of the Haunted Mansion are making their way out for the winter at Tokyo Disneyland with a new “Disney Story Beyond” upcharge game as well as some new merchandise commemorating the iconic attraction this January!. While it doesn’t seem that the actual attraction will...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hosts First-Ever Toys for Tots Distribution Event
The holiday season is here and Walt Disney World cast members are spreading joy and cheer by participating in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. This annual event supports the Marine Toys for Tots Program, which helps bring gifts to children in need. The atmosphere at the resort is festive, with twinkling lights and the aroma of gingerbread filling the air.
WDW News Today
New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler Debuts at Walt Disney World
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is fast approaching, and we have started to see some of the merchandise appear in the parks. This sparkling new Starbucks tumbler caught our eye on our most recent visit to Magic Kingdom. You can find this Disney 100 Years of Wonder commemorative tumbler at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/18/2022 (Peppermint the Reindeer at The Ganachery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Adds More Detail, Briar Rose Disney Designer Doll Debuts, & More)
Hey, howdy, hey, pals! We are beginning our day in The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Join us through today’s photo report. It’s only 10 in the morning but, we are starting our day off with a bang! New to the crew at The Ganachery, Peppermint the Reindeer, is a dark chocolate treat filled with chocolate coquito.
WDW News Today
More Water Bottle Refill Stations Appear Around Walt Disney World
Water, water everywhere! Water bottle refill stations continue to appear throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, all a part of Disney’s efforts to make a positive impact on the environment. Disney’s goal, as they grow their business, is to protect the planet while delivering a positive environmental legacy for future generations.
WDW News Today
2023 Minnie Ear Headband Now Available at Walt Disney World
Why ring in the new year with a generic glitter tiara or 2023 glasses when you can do it stylishly with a 2023 Minnie ear headband? We found the latest addition to the 2023 collection at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., at the Magic Kingdom. 2023 Minnie Ear Headband...
WDW News Today
Showtimes for ‘Wondrous Journeys’ & ‘World of Color — One’ Debut Performances Revealed at Disneyland Resort
We’re just over a month away from a massive refresh in the Disneyland Resort nighttime entertainment lineup, with two new spectaculars headed to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure! Now, the resort has released the performance schedule for the debuts of both “Wondrous Journeys” and “World of Color — One,” which both kick off January 27!
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/19/22 (Triple-B Burger Debuts at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, New 50th Anniversary Joffrey’s Cups, Long Lines, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a super chilly morning so let’s make our way around the park to warm up!. We made our way down Main Street, U.S.A. to check out what was new at the Emporium to get out of the cold for a few. There...
WDW News Today
New Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey Inspired by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Water Playground
A new Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey available at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is inspired by the resort’s “Alice in Wonderland” water playground. The jersey is white and made of a UPF-protective fabric. The Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa logo is in blue on the chest.
WDW News Today
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Overlay Extended by 3 Weeks
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originally planned to end in the first week of January, has been extended for an additional three weeks, allowing guests to continue experiencing it. We noticed that the holiday version of the attraction will now run until January 30, 2023. After that, the attraction...
WDW News Today
Walls Removed, Gutted Interior Visible During Construction of Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers will be taking over the former ESPN Club building at Disney’s BoardWalk next year. ESPN Club signage was removed months ago and now some walls have come down so we can see the gutted interior. The Cake Bake Shop will utilize the...
WDW News Today
Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind Scheduled to Close in Late January 2023 for Refurbishment at Disney California Adventure
Joining a number of other attractions, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind at Disney California Adventure is scheduled to close in late January for refurbishment, according to the Disneyland Resort website. The refurbishment kicks off on January 30. Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, located at Pixar Pier, is a spinning hot air balloon-styled...
WDW News Today
Holiday Decorations Added Inside the Nursery Tanks in The Seas at EPCOT
The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is getting in the spirit, even the fish! The nursery tanks have been festively decked out in holiday decor over at The Seas with Nemo & Friends. The big blue world just got a bit more jolly at EPCOT with the addition...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Archway Installed, Scaffolding Comes Down at Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ in EPCOT
Let’s take a ride on the EPCOT Monorail and see how construction has progressed on Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.”. Earlier this month, the 16-foot-tall Te Fiti figure was installed in the walkthrough attraction, and she’s hard not to notice when looping around the center of the park.
WDW News Today
The American Adventure Reopening Delayed Again at EPCOT
The American Adventure reopening has been delayed once again at EPCOT. The audio-animatronic show initially closed on September 19 for what was supposed to be a three-month refurbishment. The original reopening date was supposed to be December 18, with showtimes listed on the Walt Disney World website, but those times...
WDW News Today
Spider-Man Meet and Greet Gets New Cityscape Background at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure can now get a picture with Spider-Man in his more natural habitat, the city! Fans can now choose between two photo opportunities when meeting their favorite arachnid-enhanced superhero. The meet and greet background options may have changed, but the location remains the same....
