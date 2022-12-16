Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Early NFL Week 16 betting odds and lines
It'll be a Christmas weekend to remember in the NFL as Week 16 kicks off with plenty of playoff possibilities under the tree. The biggest game on Santa's list is the Christmas Eve matchup between NFC East rivals and the top two teams in that division: the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys.
Lebanon-Express
Rams vs. Packers: FrontPageBets looks at best bets for Monday Night Football
When the NFL released its 2022 schedule, the Week 15 Monday Night Football game looked like a can’t-miss, prime-time showdown. It had the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams heading to Lambeau Field in December to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what some thought could be an NFC Championship game preview.
Lebanon-Express
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed
The Patriots lose in embarrassing fashion, Bengals defense makes Tom Brady eat his words, and Andy Reid campaigns for Patrick Mahomes. From Twitter to TikTok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.
Comments / 0