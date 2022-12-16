Read full article on original website
How this 27-year-old entrepreneur built his $8 million dessert empire after leaving Wall Street
Neil Hershman, a former Wall Street analyst, bought his first 16 Handles in New York in 2019. He turned that bet into a dessert empire. Here's how.
'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.
Jackie Summers, founder of Jack From Brooklyn, Inc. and Sorel Liqueur, has a big story to tell — and it begins thousands of years ago.
Bankruptcy worries swirl around used car retailer Carvana
Used car retailer Carvana, facing a cash crunch, could be headed towards bankruptcy, according to both published reports and a bearish analyst's call that slashes its share-price target to $1.
Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November
Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
retailleader.com
Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store
Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times
Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
NBC New York
2 People Fall Three Stories Down Elevator Shaft at NYC Shopping Center Target Store
Two people, a Target employee and a teenager, fell three stories down an elevator shaft at a New York City shopping center, according to police, leading to a meticulous operation to get them out. The terrifying incident occurred at the Target store at the Bronx Terminal Market in the Concourse...
pymnts.com
More Retailers Embracing In-Store Fulfillment
Retailers are expanding their in-store fulfillment options to accommodate changing shopping patterns. It’s a trend we’ve been noting for some time and one that now extends to retailers like Ulta, as the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The beauty product chain has expanded the number of...
Is this the last Christmas for Sears?
Tracy Easterling spent about an hour Sunday shopping at Sears, which used to be one of her favorite stores. She ended up with nothing to show for it but memories.
Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember
Coming off black Friday, small business Saturday, cyber Monday, and giving Tuesday, some of us, most likely, took advantage of e-commerce. Amazon was probably the major player, of course, but I'm kind of a big box store guy!. So, Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember!. 1. Circuit City.
