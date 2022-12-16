ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November

Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
retailleader.com

Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store

Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times

Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
pymnts.com

More Retailers Embracing In-Store Fulfillment

Retailers are expanding their in-store fulfillment options to accommodate changing shopping patterns. It’s a trend we’ve been noting for some time and one that now extends to retailers like Ulta, as the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The beauty product chain has expanded the number of...
WBEC AM

Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember

Coming off black Friday, small business Saturday, cyber Monday, and giving Tuesday, some of us, most likely, took advantage of e-commerce. Amazon was probably the major player, of course, but I'm kind of a big box store guy!. So, Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember!. 1. Circuit City.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

